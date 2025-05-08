Azzi Fudd relives national championship game memories with UConn in latest photo dump

It has only been a month since Azzi Fudd won her first NCAA championship. However, the sharpshooter gave fans a nostalgic glimpse into the Huskies' 12th run to the national title through a TikTok video on Wednesday. The guard compiled a series of photos behind a remastered version of the song Mo Money Mo Problems.

The photos showcased several in-game moments, fans' love for Fudd, her parents and teammates, the championship trophy and more.

"I can't believe it's been a month #hoopin," Fudd captioned the post.

The UConn Huskies faced defending champions, South Carolina, in the title game last month. The program had lost five of its last six matchups against Dawn Staley, adding more pressure on the roster.

Nevertheless, as the Gamecocks pressured star guard Paige Bueckers throughout the game, Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd came through.

Strong posted 24 points, 15 rebounds and five assists, sinking 10-of-15 of her attempts. Fudd provided an early scoring boost to the team with 24 points of her own alongside five rebounds on over 50% shooting. All of her points came with three minutes left in the third quarter, putting UConn 14 points ahead.

Geno Auriemma convinced Azzi Fudd to return to UConn

Azzi Fudd was eligible to declare for the WNBA draft. Given her instrumental performances in the NCAA championship game and the Most Outstanding Player award, her draft stock was at its all-time high. Nevertheless, the guard didn't declare for the big league, instead announcing her return to the Huskies.

While speaking about her decision with ESPN, she said that a conversation with Geno Auriemma helped in making her mind about her future:

"He said, 'I would say 10 games maybe, you've played to your full potential of who Azzi Fudd really is. And so, you wouldn't do yourself justice leaving,'" Fudd said.

"'You would leave here not doing what you could in a UConn uniform.' I was like, 'Yeah, he has a point.'"

Much of Fudd's CBB career was stained by constant injuries. She also faced a setback earlier this season, when a bump from Olivia Cochran sent her to the floor. From thereon, Fudd was sidelined for multiple games with a knee sprain.

