"Oh my goodness, she might be a better shooter than me": Azzi Fudd gets 100% real on first practice with UConn's Allie Ziebell

UConn star Azzi Fudd is one of the best shooters in the country. But even she was impressed with what she saw from freshman Allie Ziebell. Arriving at Storrs as the No. 7 recruit in the country, Ziebell struggled to find consistent playing time as a freshman. Fudd believes the Wisconsin native is poised for a breakout season in 2025-26.

Although she didn't start for Geno Auriemma's team last season, it's not due to a lack of talent — just an overcrowded backcourt featuring Fudd, Paige Bueckers, KK Arnold, and Kaitlyn Chen.

Since the 6-foot sophomore-to-be arrived on campus for offseason workouts, she has shown why the coaching staff brought her to UConn, even impressing her teammates.

"I remember watching the first practice, I was like, 'Oh my goodness, she might be a better shooter than me,'" Azzi Fudd said, via UConn WBB Weekly.

Fudd averaged 13.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Huskies last season, shooting 47.4% from the field, 43.6% from 3-point range, and 91.7% from the free-throw line. She will return to UConn for her final season of eligibility next season.

Allie Ziebell revealed Azzi Fudd announced her surprise return in the UConn team group chat

Azzi Fudd redshirted her sophomore year after suffering a season-ending ACL injury. Following the UConn Huskies' win over South Dakota State in the second round of March Madness, Fudd announced that she would return to school for one more season, foregoing the WNBA draft.

However, Fudd revealed the news to her teammates first in the team's group chat, according to Allie Ziebell.

"Hey guys, sorry I forgot to tell you, but I’m coming back!" Ziebell said Fudd wrote in the chat. "Everyone just started loving the message and being like, 'Oh my god, no way!'

"And then we saw on Instagram literally like 30 seconds later her post. "We’re lucky to have her back. Just how she carries herself, how she handles things, I’ve just been asking her a lot of questions because she’s very helpful."

Azzi Fudd was projected to be a top pick in this year's draft. While she let go of that potential, her teammate Paige Bueckers went on to be drafted by the Dallas Wings with the first overall pick.

According to ESPN's Michael Voepel's 2026 WNBA mock draft, Fudd is still projected to be picked in the first round.

