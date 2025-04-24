College hoops fans react as Kaitlyn Chen returns for UConn's visit to NBA Playoff game

Kaitlyn Chen and Paige Bueckers did not attend UConn's NCAA championship celebration at the Celtics game at TD Garden. While Bueckers was not seen at all, Chen was spotted in the stands, and the team even shared a photo of her in Boston.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Wednesday, the UConn Huskies, fresh off their national championship victory, were honored at the Garden following Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first round series between Celtics and the Orlando Magic. However, during the ceremony, fans noted the absence of Chen on the court, despite her presence at the game.

In an appreciation post for the Celtics on Instagram, @uconnwbb explained in the comments that Chen had a class project and could not make it down to the court in time.

Ad

UConn commented on Instagram

Many fans reacted to the picture on X of Kaitlyn Chen alongside Caroline Ducharme at the Celtics game, posted by @UConnWBB.

Ad

"Is this an old pic of did y’all lose Kaitlyn from the parking lot to the court?" one confused fan asked.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Kaitlyn keeping up with her studies while making a team appearance in Boston," another fan responded.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"they’re in my city and i didn’t know it 😭," a fan said.

"im confused where kaitlyn is," one user tweeted.

"So happy to see Kaitlyn," another fan added.

"Kaits back with the team🥹," one more chimed in.

Kaitlyn Chen becomes first Taiwanese player to join the WNBA

Kaitlyn Chen became a part of history by being the first player of Taiwanese descent to join the WNBA. The Golden State Valkyries selected her 30th in the third round of the 2025 draft.

Ad

Born in San Marino, California, Chen is the daughter of Sandy Shien and Yeh-Ching Chen, who immigrated to the United States from Taiwan.

Chen, a former point guard for Princeton, where she spent three seasons, transferred to UConn for her final year. She played a significant role in the Huskies' championship run.

Kaitlyn Chen was the third UConn player picked this year, joining Paige Bueckers and Aubrey Griffin.

Chen mentioned during the post-draft interview that coach Geno Auriemma helped her develop her game over the year in Storrs.

Ad

"I'm just really grateful that [Geno] gave me the opportunity to come to UConn," she said, "be able to learn from him and play alongside such great teammates and give me the chance to play college basketball at the highest level — and win a natty."

Chen will team up with former Iowa standout Kate Martin in the Bay Area.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.