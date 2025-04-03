Last year, the WNBA announced an expansion to 13 teams, with the Golden State Valkyries becoming the newest franchise in the league. Former WNBA player Natalie Nakase was hired as head coach to lead the team off the back of her previous roles at the Los Angeles Clippers and Las Vegas Aces as an assistant coach.

The Valkyries will be looking to make a positive impact in their first season in the league, and Nakase made sure to point out their grand ambitions after she was named the head coach:

“Being named the head coach of the Golden State Valkyries is a lifelong dream come true. I am thankful to Joe Lacob, Ohemaa Nyanin and the Golden State front office for entrusting me with this responsibility. ...

"We will strive to improve, compete and ultimately bring home a championship for our fans and this organization.”

Ahead of their inaugural WNBA season, the Valkyries made some picks during the expansion draft to give their roster a solid foundation.

This lineup consisted of veteran players such as Kayla Thornton, Tiffany Hayes, Temi Fagbenle and Stephanie Talbot. Promising young stars such as Chloe Bibby, Kate Martin and others were also brought onto the team.

But even though the Golden State Valkyries are unlikely to match the technical level of existing teams like the New York Liberty from the start, this article looks at three strengths they possess ahead of the upcoming season.

3 major strengths for the Golden State Valkyries heading into the 2025 WNBA season

#1. Newest expansion team to attract top talent

The Golden State Valkyries made a statement from the onset that they intend to compete in the league rather than being a pushover team. The franchise did this by bringing in experienced veterans like Hayes and Thornton, alongside highly rated youngster Kate Martin.

French point guard Carla Leite, who is an EuroCup champion and Most Valuable Player, was also added to the roster.

With the pedigree of the veteran stars on their roster, the Valkyries can further attract other experienced players who might want to stand out as leaders in a new team. Not only that, but the franchise also stands to benefit from the upcoming 2025 WNBA Draft, which could see more young talent join to make their own mark in the team's history books.

#2. Underdog status can be used to their advantage

New HC Natalie Nakase is a former champion and brings a lot of experience as a basketball coach at the top level. Stars like Thornton, a nine-year WNBA veteran, also possess a winning mentality, which will be invaluable to the team, having won the title with the New York Liberty last season.

While the team isn't expected to immediately take the league by storm, it could get good results without being constantly in the spotlight. With more games to play in the 2025 season than before, the Valkyries could also rack up important victories under the radar while slowly adjusting and finding their unique advantage as a new team in the league.

#3. Being a sister team to the Warriors can influence game attendance

The Valkyries is owned by the same people behind the Golden State Warriors in the NBA. As such, they will play their home games at Chase Center in San Francisco, the same venue that the Warriors play in.

Having the same arena as their sister NBA team can also contribute to huge attendance during games. The team could be graced by the presence of influential stars like Steph Curry and company, which could elevate the fan experience and also their popularity.

Moreover, playing their games there could have an intimidating factor against opposition teams, giving the Golden State Valkyries an added advantage in matchups.

