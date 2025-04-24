Paige Bueckers' debut in Wings jersey with slick back bun hairstyle has fans hyped up: "ROTY incoming"

Top overall WNBA rookie pick Paige Bueckers debuted in her Dallas Wings jersey while sporting a slick back bun hairstyle in a photoshoot on Wednesday. Fans took notice of it and were instantly hyped up, sharing their thoughts on social media.

The former UConn standout began her WNBA journey with the Wings as she was formally introduced in a ceremony held at the Dallas City Hall along with the other rookie picks of the team.

The day also saw Bueckers doing a photoshoot with her Wings jersey on to document her arrival and as promotional material for the upcoming 2025 season of the WNBA. She had a slick back bun hairstyle in the shoot, shedding the hair braid she had become known for.

Fans were instantly excited at the sight of the 23-year-old guard in a Wings jersey and dropped their comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"ROTY incoming," one fan boldly proclaimed.

"The shoes, the nails, the slick back bun, and the jersey," a user moved to spotlight.

"Lord have mercy look at the aura," another highlighted.

"A star is born in Dallas. PB5 already looks like the face of the franchise…. swagger, skill, and that killer instinct," a fan straight out laid down.

"Aura," one simply put.

"Generational talent," a user raved about.

"A legend is born @WNBA," a fan called it early.

Paige Bueckers was selected as the top overall pick in this year's WNBA draft by the Wings after an illustrious collegiate career with the Huskies, capped off by winning the 2025 NCAA title.

She was one of five rookies selected by Dallas in the draft, along with No. 12 pick Aziaha James of North Carolina State, No. 14 pick Madison Scott of Ole Miss, No. 27 selection JJ Quinerly of West Virginia, and No. 31 pick Aaronette Vonleh of Baylor.

Paige Bueckers eager to contribute to Dallas Wings' turnaround

Paige Bueckers is excited to be part of the Dallas Wings. She'll look to make an instant impact on the team eyeing a turnaround in the 2025 WNBA campaign.

She made her thoughts known during the press conference formally introducing her as Wings player on Wednesday, highlighting how Dallas is a great city to play for.

Bueckers said:

"Just being part of a new family, a new city. Dallas is a great sports city. We're looking to be a big-name organization."

In Dallas, Paige Bueckers joins a team which had it rough last season, finishing with a 9-31 record and missing the playoffs for the first time in four years.

The Wings were busy in the offseason in their bid to have a better campaign in the upcoming WNBA season. They signed veterans DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith, Tyasha Harris and Myisha Hines-Allen to join holdovers Arike Ogunbowale, Maddie Siegrist and Teira McCowan.

Dallas starts its campaign on May 16 with a home game against the Minnesota Lynx.

