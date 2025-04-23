Paige Bueckers' emotional goodbye note for UConn draws heartfelt reactions from Nika Muhl and Aaliyah Edwards

Top WNBA rookie pick Paige Bueckers penned an emotional farewell message to the University of Connecticut on social media on Tuesday. It drew sweet reactions from former UConn standouts Nika Muhl and Aaliyah Edwards.

In a lengthy Instagram post, with a photo of her hugging Huskies coach Geno Auriemma, newly minted national champion Bueckers said her goodbyes and thank-yous to her home for the last five years.

Part of her post read:

"UConn Nation, where do I even begin. These past 5 years have been some of the most rewarding, challenging and blessed years of my life. From the relationships that will last a lifetime, memories and experiences I’ll never forget, and a growing in Faith that has changed my life.

"The support and love has meant everything to me and I wouldn’t have been able to make it through without it. "

The post garnered a lot of reactions, including from Paige Bueckers' former teammates Muhl and Edwards.

"🐐 DALLAS LUCKY!" Seattle Storm's Muhl wrote in the comments section, making reference to the Dallas Wings, who drafted Bueckers first overall in this year's WNBA Draft.

Nika Muhl's reaction to Paige Bueckers' UConn farewell message

"💙🤞🏾forever bleed blue Pskii," Edwards of the Washington Mystics, for her part wrote.

Aaliyah Edwards's reaction

In her five years in UConn, Paige Bueckers established herself as one of the top all-around players in school history. She finished her career as a NCAA champion with averages of 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals in 123 games.

Paige Bueckers set to be introduced by the Dallas Wings

Paige Bueckers starts her WNBA journey as she is set to be introduced as one of the newest members of the Dallas Wings in a press conference set for Wednesday.

The top overall pick in this year's WNBA Draft will be introduced along with her fellow rookies by the Wings at Dallas City Hall.

Apart from Bueckers, also to be introduced are No. 12 pick Aziaha James of North Carolina State, No. 14 pick Madison Scott of Ole Miss, No. 27 selection JJ Quinerly of West Virginia, and No. 31 pick Aaronette Vonleh of Baylor.

Expected to welcome their rookie class are Wings officials led by CEO and Managing Partner Greg Bibb, Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller and coach Chris Koclanes.

Dallas finished last season at 11th place with a 9-31 record, missing the playoffs for the first time in four years. The Wings begin their 2025 WNBA campaign on May 16 at home against the Minnesota Lynx.

