Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong and other players from UConn women's national championship team honored at Celtics' NBA playoff game

The UConn women's basketball team, including Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong, was celebrated at TD Garden during the Boston Celtics' NBA playoff game versus the Orlando Magic. The Huskies clinched their 12th national championship on April 6, defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks in the final.

On Wednesday, the reigning NBA champions rewarded the new college champs, UConn, in Game 2 of the Round 1 series against the Orlando Magic.

After the Celtics secured a 109-100 victory over the Magic to take a 2-0 series lead, the Huskies were honored at center court, receiving a thunderous ovation from the Boston crowd.

Noa Dalzell, a contributor to SBNation, shared a video on X/Twitter of the on-court recognition, capturing the cheers from fans in the stadium.

"The UConn women’s basketball team takes the floor to loud applause after winning the NCAA championship. Cool moment," Dalzell tweeted.

Allison Feaster, mother of UConn freshman Sarah Strong, stood to applaud her daughter and the team, proudly witnessing the celebration, as captured on video by Kayla Burton of Celtics on NBC Sports Boston. Feaster serves as an executive of player development for the Celtics.

Here's the video shared on X:

Expand Tweet

Former UConn star Paige Bueckers, who was selected with the No. 1 pick in this year’s WNBA draft, was a noticeable absentee from the ceremony. The Huskies players who were present included Strong, Fudd, KK Arnold, Caroline Ducharme, Aubrey Griffin, Ashlynn Shade, Allie Ziebell and Ice Brady.

Sarah Strong enjoys recognition from Celtics after national title victory

As the echoes of UConn's national championship victory still resonated, freshman Sarah Strong found herself basking in the glow of recognition at TD Garden.

She had a brief interview with Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston after the ceremony, where she was asked to reflect on the national championship win.

"I mean, it's been a surreal feeling," Strong said. "I'm still processing it, but it's just great to have won the championship. I mean, we worked so hard for that, so this really means a lot."

Sarah Strong also shared her thoughts on being honored by 20,000-plus fans at the Garden:

"We all went to UConn to have those expectations and just to be challenged every day. So I feel, [Boston players] also feel that too from their coaches. So just being there really means a lot. It just really helps us."

Strong was a key contributor for the Huskies this past season, averaging 16.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Game 3 between the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic will take place at Kia Center on Friday.

