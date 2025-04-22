“Stole the show and it isn't even her draft”: Fans gush over Azzi Fudd as UConn star’s snaps from WNBA draft with disposable camera wins hearts

UConn star Azzi Fudd returned to prominence with a stellar season, culminating in a dominant national championship win during which she was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player. After her natty heroics, Fudd revealed that she was returning to Storrs for an extra season despite being eligible for the 2025 WNBA draft.

Fudd was one of the UConn players who attended the draft ceremony at The Shed in New York, primarily to support her best friend Paige Bueckers and Huskies teammate Kaitlyn Chen, who were both picked.

On Tuesday, the ESPN Women's account on Instagram revealed that they had given Fudd a disposable camera on draft night and posted the pictures that she took at the event. They include pictures with her teammates, Kamorea Arnold and Sarah Strong, Kaitlyn Chen and even Bueckers' younger brother, Drew Bueckers.

Fans on Instagram gushed over Fudd's draft night pictures taken on a disposable camera.

"My feed lately is full of Azzi Fudd content and I'm not mad about it," one fan wrote.

"Love disposable cameras, need to be used more," another fan wrote.

"Old school Instagram vibes," one fan wrote.

"Gorgeous," another fan wrote.

"The people's princes," one fan wrote.

"Stole the show and it isn't even her draft," another fan wrote.

Analyst backs Azzi Fudd's college basketball decision

Azzi Fudd's college career has been marked by season-ending injuries. During March Madness, UConn coach Geno Auriemma pointed out the benefit of the Huskies' star staying in college rather than entering the WNBA without significant playing time.

During a segment of the "Robin Lundberg Show" on April 11, analyst Robin Lundberg also hailed Fudd's decision to remain at UConn for an extra year instead of declaring for the WNBA draft (0:05).

“Azzi Fudd made the right call to go back to UConn because," Lundberg said, "you know, she won the national championship and she would’ve been drafted high in the WNBA draft just based on potential," Lundberg said. "Her ability to shoot the basketball puts her floor very high, and her other abilities put her ceiling very high.

“I wouldn’t have begrudged Fudd if she did. I’m looking forward to seeing her at the WNBA level. But, she barely did play in college because of the ACL injury. She got back this year, and it looked like she finally started to get her confidence back as the season wound down and of course, as UConn moved on and continued to advance. So, I understand why she would want to come back."

Azzi Fudd will have the chance to be the face of the UConn Huskies next season after the departure of Paige Bueckers as coach Geno Auriemma's team attempts to repeat as national champions, a feat last accomplished by the Huskies in 2016.

