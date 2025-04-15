Fans react as Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd and other UConn teammates' react to Kaitlyn Chenn's WNBA Draft selection: "Will never move on from this team"

Former UConn guard Kaitlyn Chen was a key cog in coach Geno Auriemma's team that broke a nine-year title drought when they beat the South Carolina Gamecocks to lift the natty last Sunday. Chen was highlighted by ESPN as a potential sleeper in the 2025 WNBA Draft on Monday evening.
Chen's Huskies teammate, Paige Bueckers, stole all the headlines as the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings but Chen's teammates, including Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong, made sure she got her moment when she was picked No. 30 overall by the Golden State Valkyries.
Her teammates celebrated tumultously after her name was called and, while speaking to ESPN, Kaitlyn Chen said that she attended the draft not expecting her name to be called.
"Honestly, I’m still in a little bit of shock, it's all a little overwhelming," Kaitlyn Chen said. " I was really just here to watch Paige get drafted, and I'm so happy for her, but it's been an unreal night. ... Caroline (Ducharme) next to me kept telling me to like, ‘Be ready.’ She almost didn't let us use the bathroom just in case."
College basketball fans on X had mixed reactions to how Chen's teammates celebrated the guard getting drafted.
Most fans were hyped by Chen's teammate's reactions to her being picked.
"Kaitlyn's teammates showing love is the kind of energy that makes these moments even more special," one fan tweeted.
"This is what being part of a team is all about. Root for your team! Be proud of their achievements!! #squadgoals," another fan tweeted.
"I will never move on from this team I fear," one fan tweeted.
Kaitlyn Chen was a key cog in UConn's natty win
Kaitlyn Chen was a graduate transfer from the Princeton Tigers and coach Geno Auriemma revealed that she was acquired to fill the hole left by veteran Nika Muhl who was picked by the Seattle Storm in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Chen earned First-Team All-Ivy honors twice during her Princeton career and she added experience to the Huskies team that won the national championship against a battle-hardened South Carolina Gamecocks team last Sunday.
During his postgame news conference after winning the national championship, Auriemma paid Chen the ultimate compliment for her role in the natty-winning team.
“I think Kaitlyn Chen was the perfect addition for what this team needed at the position that we needed it,” Geno Auriemma said. "So you saw the other night in that game why it was worth bringing her in. And I’ve had a blast coaching her.”
Kaitlyn Chen finished her sole season in Storrs averaging 11.9 points on 51.4% shooting from the field and 35.4% shooting from beyond the arc, 3.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists while helping lead the UConn Huskies to a dominant national championship win.
