“The Chef supporting the people's princess”: Fans celebrate Azzi Fudd after Stephen Curry’s 4-word support

UConn star Azzi Fudd helped to guide the No. 2-seeded Huskies past the No. 1-seeded USC Trojans when her team beat them 78-64 in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament on Monday evening. Fudd tallied 8.0 points, 1.0 rebound and 1.0 assist.

Ad

Last week, Fudd had announced that she was staying at UConn for an extra year despite having the opportunity to declare for the WNBA Draft. On Monday, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, whose SC30 brand, Fudd is part of, shouted out the talented Huskies guard on X for her decision.

"Proud of you Azzi!" Steph Curry tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

College basketball fans on X had mixed reactions to Curry shouting out Fudd.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Most fans praised the partnership between the two popular players.

"The Chef supporting The people's princess," one fan tweeted.

"W opinion goat," another fan tweeted.

"From one GOAT to another," one fan tweeted.

Azzi Fudd and Steph Curry have fostered a close relationship

Azzi Fudd and former Stanford Cardinal forward Cameron Brink, who is the NBA star's godsister were the first female players to attend Steph Curry's SC30 Select Camp in 2018 and during an interview with Boardroom, she revealed how it changed her perspective.

Ad

"Him (Curry) inviting me to his camp, that kind of changed my whole perspective," Azzi Fudd said. "He's done so much for me — I don't know if he really notices — even before the partnership. Just getting to learn beside him and get to see firsthand things that he does that makes him such an incredible and special player."

Ad

In 2022, Steph Curry signed Fudd to the SC30 brand, making her the first student-athlete to sign with his brand. During an interview with Boardroom, Curry revealed why he specifically chose the popular UConn star for that honor.

"Azzi Fudd is the best choice to start a brand relationship like this because she is the next face of women’s basketball,” Curry said. “Our values are aligned in terms of hard work and for the appreciation of blessings in your life.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Steph Curry has continued to show his support for Azzi Fudd throughout her college basketball career and after a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in November 2022, he even wore her jersey during his news conference.

He also stepped in when Fudd sustained a season-ending ACL injury in 2023, making his medical team available to the UConn star and paying for her cross-country trips to see medical experts as they tried to get her back to her best.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here