WATCH: No. 2 Draft pick Cameron Brink's parents left visibly emotional as former Stanford star achieves major milestone

Former Stanford Cardinals star Cameron Brink was picked No. 2 by the Los Angeles Sparks during the 2024 WNBA Draft as was widely expected. She will be joined by Tennessee's Rickea Jackson who was picked No. 4.

The No. 2 Draft pick's parents Michelle and Greg Brink were left visibly emotional after her name was called out by WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

The fiery Cameron Brink was also in tears as she hugged her family before going to the podium.

Before the draft, Brink revealed that she face timed her godparent, Sonya Curry and her god-brothers Steph and Seth Curry, who helped calm her down.

Cameron Brink brings defensive strength to the WNBA

Cameron Brink had a stellar individual season for the Stanford Cardinal. She averaged 17.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists and her 3.74 blocks per game were the most in the nation.

She was named the Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year, Pac-12 Player of the Year and won the Lisa Leslie Award, which goes to the best center in the nation.

Sparks coach Curt Miller identified Brink’s defensive expertise as a skill that his team was missing last season, suggesting that the forward would be expected to contribute almost immediately.

“I love to teach and I can’t wait to get these players on the floor,” Miller said. “We were low [in the league] in rebounding and rim protection last year and Cameron will help us a lot in those areas with her ability to block shots. We have a lot of depth in the post.”

The outspoken Cameron Brink expressed her delight at being drafted by the Sparks after the ceremony.

“This is a nerve-racking environment, but I’m so proud of all of us who are here today,” said Brink. “It takes a village and I’ll keep leaning on all the people in my life. My passion is reignited being here.”

The Sparks have a young core and have the vacuum for a superstar after former WNBA No. 1 Draft pick Nneka Ogwumike left for the Seattle Storm in free agency and Brink could fill that star vacuum.

Raegan Pebley, the Los Angeles Sparks' general manager, showed her delight at acquiring the college basketball standouts after the draft ceremony.

“We came in prepared and we’re thrilled with the direction we’re going. We want our defense to fuel the offense, we want to attack the rim and protect the rim and Cameron and Rickea will both do that,” Pebley said.

Sparks fans will hope that Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson and McKenzie Forbes will bring enough firepower to pur an end to their three-year playoff absence.

