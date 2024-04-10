Stanford Cardinal forward Cameron Brink is projected by ESPN to be the No. 2 pick to the Los Angeles Sparks in the upcoming WNBA Draft, just behind Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark, who is expected to be the undisputed No. 1 pick.

Recently, while speaking to Sportscenter, the outspoken Brink gushed about the rising popularity of women's college basketball vis-a-vis the men's game.

"I keep seeing videos of people saying 'I can name five women's basketball players in college, but not men.'

"I think that's so funny and such a crazy shift. I think that really shows that in college women's basketball, we have personalities and people are invested in us," Cameron Brink said.

Cameron Brink praises teammates while receiving DPOY

Cameron Brink is one of the best defenders in the class of 2025. She was recently named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and was also a finalist for the Naismith Player of the Year Award, alongside Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins.

Brink was effusive in her praise for her teammates during her acceptance speech for the DPOY.

“It’s an incredible honor to be named the 2024 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year,” Brink said in a press release.

“It may be an individual award, but it’s a testament to all the people who have poured into me, not only this season, but throughout my career at Stanford – my family, coaches, teammates, and friends. I wouldn’t be where I am without them and am extremely grateful for all their love and support.”

Brink averaged 17.4 points on 51.1% shooting, 11.9 rebounds (fifth in the country) and 2.8 assists this season.

On "The Bird and Taurasi Show," Cameron Brink revealed her reasons for opting against taking her extra year of eligibility as she declared for the WNBA Draft.

“I think the biggest thing was I kind of felt like I had a lot of gaps to fill in,” Brink said. “But, you know, I feel I can still learn as a rookie and being a rookie, there is a learning curve.

"So, I’m looking forward to just giving myself grace and accepting that it will be a building year for me. So, I think I’m kind of tired of school. Stanford is no joke. So, as much as I love my coaching staff and my teammates, I don’t want to travel across the country.”

With the end of the college basketball season, all eyes will turn to the upcoming WNBA Draft on Apr. 15, while Stanford fans will root for Cameron Brink to be picked as high as possible.

