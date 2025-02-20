UConn fans express frustration as Azzi Fudd gets crossed over in ankle breaking move vs Seton Hall: "So sick of what AI has done to this sport"

UConn star Azzi Fudd earned several individual honors this week, including the Big East Player of the Week, USBWA Women's National Player of the Week and Naismith Women's College Player of the Week for her stellar performances against the St. John's Red Storm and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

In the five-game stretch leading up to the bountiful week, the UConn star averaged 20.4 points. Against the Seton Hall Pirates on Wednesday evening, Fudd had a quiet night in the 91-49 blowout win, tallying 7.0 points, one rebound and four assists.

After the game against the Pirates, the "NCAA March Madness" X account posted a clip of a Seton Hall player crossing over Azzi Fudd during the game.

College basketball fans had mixed reactions to the clip of Fudd being crossed over.

"And we beat them by 42 post that too nga," one fan wrote.

Some fans claimed that the clip by the official NCAA account was AI generated.

"AI has come a long way, don’t play," one fan tweeted.

"so now you’re posting AI clips? this didn’t happen bro i was on the court," another fan tweeted.

"so sick of what ai has done to this sport :/" One fan tweeted.

Azzi Fudd hyped up by Geno Auriemma

Azzi Fudd has battled injuries throughout her UConn career and she missed the entire 2023-2024 season with an ACL tear before making her return to the court last year in November.

She had a slow start to the season but had a career night against the St. John's Red Storm, tallying 34 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist and followed it up with an excellent showing when the Huskies dismantled the South Carolina Gamecocks 87-58 at home. She tallied 28.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in the game.

During his postgame news conference, UConn coach Geno Auriemma hyped up Fuud for the performance after missing so much game time over the years.

"This was a big moment for her," Auriemma said. "It really goes a long way towards pushing her forward. I'm sure she had some doubts of. Do I still have it in me? So I was really proud of her."

During her postgame news conference, Fudd was more modest about her performance against a ranked opponent.

"I missed all my shots when we came out at halftime when I was shooting, so either they were all gonna go in or I was gonna miss all of them," Fudd said.

With the morale-boosting win over the defending champions on the road and the presence of Paige Bueckers and an ever-improving Azzi Fudd, UConn Huskies fans are dreaming of a national championship ahead of March Madness.

