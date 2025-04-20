In Pics: Azzi Fudd drops WNBA draft day dump on IG

UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd is fresh off helping them win the national championship over the South Carolina Gamecocks. Before the end of the season, there was speculation that Azzi Fudd would enter the WNBA draft. If she had declared, there is a good chance she would have been a first-round pick.

However, Fudd eventually decided not to declare for the draft and return to college for her final season of NCAA eligibility. While she did not declare for the draft, she still attended.

Fudd is a close friend of former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers, who the Dallas Wings selected with the first pick of the WNBA draft. She went to the draft to support Bueckers on her big day.

While Azzi Fudd might not have been the star of the event, that does not mean that she did not want to shine. She attended the event in a beautiful outfit that drew the attention of event photographers.

On Saturday, she posted a WNBA draft day photo dump on Instagram. She posted 10 photos, which included pictures of her with Paige Bueckers and other WNBA prospects.

"Popped out at the WNBA draft."

Why did Azzi Fudd choose to return to college rather than declare for the 2025 WNBA draft?

There was a lot of speculation around Azzi Fudd throughout the season about whether she would declare for the WNBA draft. However, after the second round of March Madness, news broke that she would be returning to college for her final season of eligibility rather than starting her pro career. She told ESPN that she is returning to college to improve her game on March 25.

"Breaking: UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd will return to college next season and forgo entering the 2025 WNBA draft. Fudd told ESPN returning will allow her to “work on everything I need to work on” — and she believes one final year in Storrs will take her game to an all-new level."

Fudd has been a member of the UConn Huskies for four seasons, but her sophomore and junior seasons were severely limited by injuries. This past season, she finally got healthy and appeared in 34 games. In those games, she averaged 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

With Paige Bueckers leaving the team in the WNBA draft, Fudd will likely have a much larger role next season.

