Azzi Fudd's dad Tim jokingly hails Paige Bueckers as "white daughter" in latest social media post

UConn star Azzi Fudd has shaken off her injury woes and is having the best season of her college basketball career. Alongside the senior in the Huskies' quest for glory, which has already sealed a dominant Big East Tournament title, has been Paige Bueckers, her best friend.

During a TikTok live on Sunday evening, Fudd's father, Tim Fudd, compared himself to Bueckers while comparing his wife to Fudd, showing how close his daughter and the UConn star are.

"Pops, you just like Paige. In our house, Azzi is Katie (Smrcka-Duffy Fudd); Paige is me," Tim Fudd said. "Paige is my white daughter. We talk trash. We think we're the best at everything, and it's pretty much true."

The special bond that Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers share

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers met in 2017 during a FIBA U16 AmericaCup camp where they duked it out to make the final list. Their relationship was frosty at first. During an interview with GQ, Fudd said that she underestimated Buecker's abilities until the high school star showed her what she was made of.

“I was like, 'OK, I don’t have anything to worry about. This little white girl? I’ll make the team over her,'" Fudd said. “She was a lot better than I thought she was. She can get a bucket literally whenever she wants, but she always wants to make sure everyone’s involved and we’re playing team basketball.”

Bueckers, the top player in the 2020 class, had already committed to playing for Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies, and after the camp, she went about making sure that Fudd, who was the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2021, joined her.

Fudd talked about the measures that Bueckers took to convince her parents, Tim Fudd and Katie Smrcka-Duffy Fudd to let their daughter join the Huskies.

“This is so on brand for Paige, but she made a little highlight video of herself from her high school games, passing to her teammates and giving them wide-open shots,” Fudd said. “She presented it to my family and was like, ‘You see all these open shots I’m giving to my teammates? That’s going to be Azzi (if) she comes to UConn and plays with me.’"

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers' paths will likely diverge at the end of the season as Fudd still ponders her future while Bueckers has already revealed that she will head to the WNBA via the draft, where she is expected to be the No. 1 pick.

