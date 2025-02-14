“Azzi Fudd’s game is like that”: Hoops fans react as Caitlin Clark vs UConn star’s high school clip resurfaces

Before their college careers with the Iowa Hawkeyes and UConn Huskies, Caitlin Clark and Azzi Fudd were opponents in the AAU, playing for the All-Iowa Attack and Fairfax Stars. While they clashed many times, one of their games from 2018 is going viral on social media now.

SportsCenter Next posted a video of Fudd and Clark battling it out on Instagram on Thursday with the caption:

"Azzi Fudd vs. Caitlin Clark in high school 🤩."

Fans were impressed with Azzi Fudd's performance and shared their thoughts in the comments.

"Azzi game is like that 🔥🔥🔥," one fan wrote.

"Azzi is the most underrated player currently in college. Easily best shooter in WCBB right now," another wrote.

"Azzi 🔥🔥🔥," one fan wrote.

Fan reactions to Azzi and Caitlin (Credits: Instagram/@sportscenternext)

Meanwhile, some were not impressed with comparing Caitlin Clark to Fudd.

"Yall just be trying to put anyone beside CC’s name now. This is such a random post," one fan wrote.

"Really not fair to compare CC with other players," another commented.

"Catlin Clout is crazy 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂😂," one wrote.

Azzi Fudd drops career-high points in blowout win over St. John's

The UConn Huskies hosted the St. John's Red Storm at Gampel Pavilion on Thursday and won 78-40. Azzi Fudd enjoyed a career-high night as she finished with 34 points on 13-of-22 shooting from the floor, including 8-of-14 shots from the 3-point range.

After missing out on the 2023-24 season with an ACL tear, Fudd has made a great return to playing and is averaging 12.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 48.7% from the floor.

In the postgame presser, UConn coach Geno Auriemma praised Azzi Fudd's performance against the Red Storm.

"She started the game in a real aggressive mentality," Auriemma said. "Some people would say, ‘Why don’t she do that every single game?’ That’s a question I can’t answer.

"Obviously, when Azzi decides to be aggressive, to take the ball, be in attack mode and act like one of the best players in the country, it’s a whole another dimension. In a span of five minutes, she can blow the game wide open."

The UConn Huskies are on an important campaign this season, hoping to end their nine-year national championship drought. And Fudd will be expected to play a crucial role.

"Let’s just hope this is the start of something," Auriemma said. "Certainly, going into March, you’re not gonna go in the waiver wire, you’re not gonna get free agents between now and the end of the season. Everybody just has to get a little bit better."

The No. 7 UConn Huskies have a big game on Sunday when they travel to South Carolina to take on the No. 4 Gamecocks.

