Azzi Fudd's return to practice after national championship win draws praise from Chris Brickley: "Will be the best player in the country"

Following UConn’s 2025 NCAA title, Azzi Fudd returned to the court this week. NBA trainer Chris Brickley shared a video on Instagram of Fudd at an indoor gym, her first workout since earning NCAA Championship MVP honors.

Brickley wrote that Fudd is projected to be the top pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft and called her the best player in college basketball next season.

“Exclusive look into @azzi35 first workout since her NCAA Championship MVP!! Azzi will be the best player in the country next year in college and projected the #1 pick in the 2026 WNBA draft‼️ Time Flies! I remember our workouts when you were in High School!!!,” Brickley wrote.

Fudd and teammate KK Arnold, in an appearance at a Raising Cane’s in Enfield, Connecticut, after the championship win, greeted fans and worked behind the counter.

“We’re in the Basketball Capital of the World, and we have an incredible support system,” Fudd said, according to ABC 10. “It’s amazing to feel that support and show up here at Cane’s with people waiting outside for us. I can’t wait to serve them some chicken fingers.”

Fudd also announced that she will host her “Hooping for a Cure” camp in Washington, D.C., in July. The youth event focuses on community engagement.

Azzi Fudd returns to UConn for a fifth season

With Paige Bueckers headed for the WNBA Draft, Azzi Fudd returns to UConn for a fifth season and steps into a central role for the program. She chose to stay in Storrs rather than turn pro and said that she plans to be more vocal.

Teammate KK Arnold welcomed Fudd’s return and called her a reliable presence who supports others on and off the court.

"She always comes up to me and make sure that I'm all going straight because I had a couple moments this year," Arnold said (according to SI). "But she always had my back and always talked me out of it. She's a great teammate, and I'm very grateful to have one more year with her."

Azzi Fudd referenced her freshman year as a turning point, noting nerves and a severe illness the night before the 2022 national championship game. The UConn star played despite being dehydrated and exhausted.

