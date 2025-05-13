Katie Fudd hilariously embarrasses daughter Azzi Fudd as UConn star fails to match her mom’s skill

UConn superstar Azzi Fudd, who's gearing up for the final season of her collegiate career, grabbed headlines for a photoshoot, accompanied by her mother, Katie Fudd.

The duo, in the La France photoshoot on Monday, were asked to pose with basketballs in the shoot. Katie threw a casual challenge towards Azzi as she spun the ball on her fingers with ease.

Meanwhile, Azzi had her fair share of struggles in spinning the ball on her fingers but eventually got it right after a few attempts. Overall, it was a hilariously embarrassing moment for the UConn superstar as the duo broke into laughter.

Interestingly, Azzi Fudd's parents, Tim and Katie were both basketball players. They played at the collegiate level and then went on to get married on a basketball court.

Katie was an impressive player, turning up for NC State and Georgetown at the college level before getting drafted by the Sacramento Monarchs in the 2001 WNBA Draft. But her career was cut short due to injuries, and she shifted to coaching.

Azzi Fudd's parents have been a big source of motivation to do well. Both attend most of Azzi's college games for UConn, cheering for their young daughter.

UConn star Azzi Fudd makes an announcement

Azzi Fudd is one of the biggest names in college basketball right now. After years of struggle with injury, she guided the Huskies to the NCAA title.

With her teammate, Paige Bueckers gone to the WNBA, Fudd will enjoy more of the spotlight in the upcoming season. Overall, she has been an influential figure in helping young kids take up basketball.

In the offseason, she showed off her skills to inspire the youth. On Friday, Fudd announced about hosting her "Hooping for Cure" camp in July.

"Hi everyone!" Fudd posted on X. "Many of you know I host my Hooping for a Cure camp each summer, and I’m so excited to share it’s back July 26–27 in DC!"

This past season, the young guard averaged 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. She dropped a splendid 24-point game in the title clash with the South Carolina Gamecocks and won the Most Outstanding Player award for her exceptional performances throughout the NCAA Tournament.

