Azzi Fudd sharing sneak peek from her busy day leaves fans in awe: "She is literally perfect" "Booked and busy"

UConn star Azzi Fudd shared a glimpse into her daily routine on TikTok on Wednesday. The minute-long video began with her eating ice cream, accompanied by the text overlay, "day in my life."

Trending

The clip transitioned to her putting on makeup and doing her hair, starting at 5:00 a.m. Her glam team helped her get ready for the day. After more than an hour of hair and makeup, Fudd headed to her first photoshoot of the day. Following a two-hour shoot for Sephora, she was off to the second location of the day for another photoshoot, this time for Paula's Choice.

Fudd finished her shooting programs and headed to New York for practice at 3:00 p.m., arriving at the Summit NYC gym at 4:00 p.m. The video then cuts to Fudd practicing on the court, dribbling and taking jump shots.

She trained for three hours before calling it a day at 8:00 p.m. and returning to UConn, driving while watching her former teammate Paige Bueckers' Dallas Wings game during the ride.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise for Azzi Fudd's work ethic and dedication. Here are some of the reactions:

"she’s literally perfect omg," one fan wrote.

"As she should booked and busy," a fan said.

"All that early morning work and then 3 hours of training? The dedication is so inspiring 🔥🔥🔥," another added.

"Imagine watching a Dallas Wings game after that very long day...she must really love blondie. 😭💖" one comment read.

"That subway nap? Iconic. Pure exhaustion but make it Azzi-level cool. 🙂‍↕️😆," a user wrote.

"I love that she has her family with her everywhere she goes. She stays so grounded with them ♥️," one more chimed in.

Fans commented on TikTok (@azzi35/TikTok)

Azzi Fudd brings athletic energy and glow to Paula's Choice skincare line

Azzi Fudd has agreed to a name, image and likeness deal with Paula's Choice, she announced on Instagram.

The reigning national champion and NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player will now appear in social media campaigns and other marketing initiatives for the skincare brand.

"I’m thrilled to be partnering with Paula’s Choice, a brand that’s known for its trusted, science-backed skincare," Azzi Fudd told Essence. "With my demanding schedule, I need products that work hard and deliver real results. I know I can count on Paula’s Choice ... that help me maintain a healthy glow whether I’m on or off the court."

Fudd enters her fifth season at UConn and will be looking to defend her national championship once the 2025-26 season tips off in November.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here