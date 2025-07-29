Azzi Fudd shows off pregame moves repping Paige Bueckers' custom t-shirt ahead of GF's game vs Liberty

UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd attended Monday night's WNBA matchup between the Dallas Wings and the New York Liberty, showing support for her longtime friend and teammate Paige Bueckers. On Tuesday, an Azzi Fudd updates page on Instagram shared a behind-the-scenes video of Fudd's pregame moment, and fans couldn't get enough.In the clip, Fudd is seen sporting a custom Paige Bueckers shirt, which features the following inscriptions:“I 💙 PB”Lauren Fuller joined her, and the two teamed up for a fun, lighthearted TikTok dance video. The video was first posted on Fuller's TikTok page. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe game, which Fudd attended, ended on a high note for the Dallas Wings, who secured a 92-82 win over the New York Liberty. Paige Bueckers played a key role in the victory, putting up a game-high 20 points along with six rebounds and four assists. Arike Ogunbowale also delivered a standout performance, tying Bueckers with 20 points and additionally contributing 14 assists and a rebound to help secure the win.Paige Bueckers, who is already taking on a key role with the Dallas Wings, only joined the team about three months ago. She was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, which was held on May 16.Before making the leap to the WNBA, Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd led the UConn Huskies to an NCAA championship together. While Bueckers is now establishing her role in the pros, Fudd is preparing for one last college basketball run as she enters her senior season.The two have been best friends since high school, and over time, fans have speculated that their bond might go beyond friendship. Although neither Bueckers nor Fudd has officially confirmed or denied the rumors, they've kept the conversation going by posting subtle hints on social media that seem to support the idea.UConn star Azzi Fudd set to launch new podcast &quot;Fudd Around and Find Out&quot;UConn star Azzi Fudd has announced the launch of her new podcast, titled Fudd Around and Find Out. The show is set to debut in collaboration with iHeart Women's Sports, and according to Fudd, it will be a space where she can truly bring her whole self.&quot;I'm beyond excited to deepen my relationship with Stephen Curry and Unanimous Media as we launch 'Fudd Around And Find Out' with iHeart Women's Sports,&quot; Fudd said via iHeart media. &quot;This podcast is a space where I can bring my full self, athlete, storyteller, budding entrepreneur and fan of the game, and highlight the voices that deserve to be heard.&quot;iHeart Women's Sports is an audio platform dedicated solely to women's sports. According to Fudd, the podcast is also being produced in partnership with Stephen Curry's Unanimous Media, a multimedia company known for creating content across television, film, and digital platforms.