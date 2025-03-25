Azzi Fudd Stats Today - How did the UConn star fare vs South Dakota State in March Madness? (March 24)

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd was steady as a veteran presence for her team during their 91-57 victory against the 10th-seeded South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Monday. With the win, the Huskies now advance to the Spokane Regional 4 semi-finals.

In 27 minutes of action, Fudd dropped 17 points on an efficient 6-of-12 overall clip with three 3-pointers, to go along with a rebound and two steals as her team now pursues their goal of a 12th national title.

Fudd showcased her two-prowess almost immediately in the fixture, with her first tally on the stat sheet being a steal. Later on, at the 5:21 mark, the red-shirt junior made her first basket from a layup, which was then followed by a couple of free throws. She helped the Huskies rally late in the frame after they were surprised by their opponents' spitfire play, through which they closed out the first up 19-14.

In the second frame, the fourth-year standout subbed back in at the 8:24 mark for the Geno Auriemma-coached team, with her scoring another lay-in to give UConn a nine-point edge, 29-20. As she was subbed back out at the 1:54 mark, the Huskies maintained their now double-digit advantage, as they head into the second half with a commanding 15-point lead, 43-28.

To open the third quarter, Fudd had a couple of miscues from missed jumpers and a turnover which had her rest momentarily at the halfway point. She then returned to the game at the 2:55 mark where she made her first three-ball with 42 seconds left in the period, before just beating the buzzer for another jumper afterward. Fudd and Co. went into the final frame ahead, 72-36.

Doubling the score of South Dakota State, the matchup was pretty much wrapped up in UConn's favor. But Azzi Fudd elected to keep the energy up with her team as she made two more three-balls in the layover quarter before calling it a game. Ultimately, the Huskies continued to pull away and produced a 91-57 triumph.

Here is Azzi Fudd's statline for the win on Monday.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Azzi Fudd 27 17 1 0 2 0 6-12 3-5 2-2 3 2

Azzi Fudd and the rest of the UConn Huskies inch closer to breaking a nine-year national title drought

With the team stamping their place in the Sweet 16, Geno Auriemma's Huskies now move closer to their goal of a national title, one they haven't won in nine years, since 2016. For Azzi Fudd, this will likely be her first and only national championship considering she is already a graduating player and has rumblings of becoming a top pick in the WNBA Draft next month.

The UConn Huskies now focus on their Sweet 16 matchup, which will be against the gutsy third-seeded Oklahoma Sooners slated for next weekend as the final date of play is yet to be determined.

