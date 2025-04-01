Azzi Fudd stats today: How did UConn star fare vs USC (March 31)

Azzi Fudd contributed eight points, one rebound, one assist and one steal to help No. 2-seed UConn (35-3) beat No. 1-seed USC (31-4) 78-64 in the 2025 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight showdown on Monday at the Spokane Arena.

The 5-foot-11 guard scored all her points in the fourth quarter, helping the Huskies stave off the JuJu Watkins-less USC and secure a Final Four ticket for the second straight season.

Fudd was misfiring from the field in the first three quarters, going scoreless in nine attempts from the field. Her scoreless production in that stretch didn't help the Huskies, as the Trojans rallied in the latter part of the third period, scoring 11 straight points to reduce the deficit to 51-46.

The Arlington, Virginia, kept on shooting in the payoff period and made her first 3-pointer at the 9:27 mark, giving UConn a 54-46 edge. Fudd drilled her second triple off a Paige Bueckers steal to widen the gap to 62-48 with 6:54 remaining.

She scored her eighth point on a layup to give the Huskies a 66-51 lead with 4:42 left. Fudd remained in the game until the final buzzer and enjoyed the big win over the tough Trojans team.

Here are Azzi Fudd's stats in UConn's win over USC:

Player MIN PTS REB ORB-DRB AST STL BLK FG 3 PT-FG FT PF TO Azzi Fudd 34 8 1 0-1 1 1 0 3-14 2-6 0-0 3 2

Huskies-Trojans Game Recap: UConn beats misfiring USC to punch a Final Four ticket

UConn's defense limited the JuJu Watkins-less Trojans to 32.8% from the field, including 23.1% from the 3-point line. The Huskies had more active hands, recording 10 steals and forcing the Trojans to commit 15 turnovers overall. UConn was the more accurate team, making 45.0% of its shots and 45.5% from the 3-point line.

USC grabbed 42 rebounds, including 13 offensive boards, and made 23 free throws to keep the game close until the late surge by the Huskies, which widened the gap.

UConn had a 16-7 edge in assists and won the fast break points battle 17-8. Paige Bueckers led UConn's offense with 31 points, three rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks while Sarah Strong added 22 points, 17 rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Expand Tweet

Kaitlyn Chen contributed 15 points, two assists and one steal for UConn, who will go up against No. 1-seed UCLA (34-2) on Friday fin the Final Four for a national championship berth.

Rayah Marshall topped USC's offense with 23 points, 15 rebounds and one assist while transfers Kiki Iriafen and Talia Von Oelhoffen added 10 points each. Freshmen Avery Howell and Kennedy Smith contributed a combined 16 points, but their production wasn't enough to help the Trojans advance past the Elite Eight.

