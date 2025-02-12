Azzi Fudd and UConn stars name black athletes that inspire them feat Stephen Curry, Serena Williams and more

February is Black History Month and UConn players Azzi Fudd, Ice Brady, Ayanna Paterson, Aubrey Griffin and Sarah Strong each named the black athlete that inspires them the most. The UConn Huskies shared the video on Instagram on Tuesday.

Brady was the first to share, and she named Olympic gold medal-winning hurdler, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

"She inspires me just by the way she competes and carries herself and also being a woman of faith," the sophomore forward said.

"A black athlete that inspires me will have to be Serena Williams, the famous tennis player," Patterson said. "Just because the way she continues to inspire young black women in the sport of tennis and in other sports and how she has ventured out into other businesses and involving herself in empowering women's sports.

While Aubrey Griffin named former UConn great Maya Moore, Sarah Strong shared that Olympic gold medalist-winning gymnast Simone Biles inspires her the most with her great leadership skills. Azzi Fudd named Stephen Curry and added:

"He plays for the Warriors and his personality, his work ethic and his generosity is what inspires me the most."

Azzi Fudd comments on her working relationship with Stephen Curry

Azzi Fudd was one of the many players to be invited to the SC30 Select Camp when she was 15 years old. Throughout her high school and college career, Fudd has maintained her relationship with the Golden State Warriors superstar and signed with his SC30 brand.

When asked about how her relationship with Curry has helped her game during her pregame media availability session on Feb. 4, Fudd said:

"I think well just anyone who watches Steph Curry can learn so much about not just his shot but the way he plays the way he moves at the ball. But I'm super lucky to have the relationship."

"He's taught me a bunch of stuff basketball-wise, but I think just seeing I've been able to be a part of his business stuff and see how like there's just so many things that go into who he is," Fudd added.

After missing out on the 2023-24 season with an ACL tear, Azzi Fudd is back and is slowly gaining her pre-injury form. She is averaging 11.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 47.5% from the floor.

