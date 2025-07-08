Baylor Bears and Memphis Tigers announce a surprise nonconference series set to commence in 2025 

Starting the 2025-26 season, the Baylor Bears will engage in a four-year series with the Memphis Tigers, alternating home games each year. The two programs barely face each other, with their last meeting happening a decade ago, when Baylor defeated Memphis 71-47 in the Las Vegas Invitational in November 2014.

On Monday, both teams announced the nonconference series. The Tigers are set to host the inaugural game at the FedExForum in Memphis on Dec. 6. The Bears will welcome Memphis to the Foster Pavilion in Texas the following season.

Baylor's Instagram account announced the schedule dates for the four-year series.

Here are the dates for the Baylor-Memphis series:

Dec. 6, 2025, at FedExForum in Memphis, TN

Dec. 5, 2026, at Foster Pavilion in Waco, TX

2027-28 at Foster Pavilion in Waco, TX

2028-29 at FedExForum in Memphis, TN

Baylor has played Memphis only seven times, and the Bears have won only twice, both came in the last three games. The series began in the 1959-60 season, and the Tigers won the first four games. Baylor registered its first win against Memphis in the 1977-78 season.

Scott Drew explains how Baylor Bears target length and depth in recruiting phase

The Baylor Bears had a mediocre 20-15 season cut short in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against Duke. With none of the players from last season's squad returning, Scott Drew and his coaching staff were tasked with rebuilding a roster that needed a facelift.

The Bears added nine players from the transfer portal, including Oregon State forward Michael Rataj. They also signed three recruits, including five-star forward Tounde Yessoufou.

"A lot of times, you start with evaluating what you didn’t have enough of the previous year. Right away, length and depth were things we didn’t have as much of," Drew said during his media availability last month (Timestamp: 1:25).

"With this roster, we were able to fix that and, at the same time, maintain bringing in people that represent our culture and how we want to do things."

With a completely new roster assembled to address their weaknesses from last season, the Bears could be a dark-horse team to make a run in March Madness next year.

