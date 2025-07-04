Baylor basketball fans got their first glimpse of Tounde Yessoufou in Bears colors on social media. In collaboration with Yessoufou on Instagram, Green Light Media shared a post on Thursday of the highly anticipated reveal of the small forward.

The post showed Yessoufou wearing a Bears' jersey. The post also showed clips of Yessoufou finishing a one-handed dunk, jump shots and layups in a practice session.

“5⭐ Tounde Yessoufou is going to take the college hoops world by storm at Baylor! 🔥🐻,” the caption read.

Some fans drew comparisons between Yessoufou and Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, noting his similarity in playing style and physicality.

“Baby ANT,” a fan commented.

“NBA ready rn,” another fan wrote.

Yessoufou was a consensus top-20 player in the 2025 recruiting class. He signed with Baylor after receiving offers from some top programs, including Arizona State, Kansas, Kentucky, UConn and USC. Fans continued to highlight the belief that Yessoufou’s skill set was already polished beyond his years.

“Really moves like Ant! 🔥,” one fan commented.

“He won’t go #1 but Tounde will be a superstar in the league 💯 so much talent and his work ethic is the best I’ve ever seen,” another fan said.

“You can tell he looks up to Ant-Man 🐜😂🔥,” a fan wrote.

Baylor fans react as 5-star recruit Tounde Yessoufou's first look in Bears jersey revealed - Image source: Instagram/greenlightmedia

The 6-foot-5 wing was reported as one of the most explosive players in his class, earning a five-star rating from Rivals and ESPN, while 247Sports lists him as a high four-star prospect.

With comparisons to Edwards and expectations sky-high, Bears fans believe they’ve landed their next star — and possibly, the future face of the program.

Tounde Yessoufou commments on his connection with Bears coach Scott Drew

Tounde Yessoufou highlighted the influence of Baylor Bears coach Scott Drew on his decision to join the program. Speaking to Hoops HQ in May, Yessoufou expressed his strong connection to Drew.

After playing for St. Joseph High School in Santa Maria, California, Yessoufou committed to Baylor University in October, choosing the Bears over programs like Kansas, Kentucky, UConn and Arizona.

“I just felt more connected to coach Scott Drew than anybody,” Yessoufou said. “And also what Baylor has done for freshmen players like Keyonte George, VJ Edgecombe. They’ve had five straight top 20 draft picks.”

Yessoufou spoke about training three to four times a day and studying basketball highlights on YouTube, as Drew believed Yessoufou was a perfect fit for Baylor.

“When I put my mind to something and I believe in something, I want the results,” Yessoufou said.

Yessoufou will be aiming to impress at Baylor before entering the 2026 NBA draft, where he has been projected as a first-round pick.

