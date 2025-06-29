"Anthony Edwards is never winning championship with this dude" - NBA fans stunned as Julius Randle inks blockbuster $100M deal with Timberwolves

On Sunday, league insider Shams Charania reported that Julius Randle intends to ink a three-year $100 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves before the new NBA season begins.

The deal reportedly has a player option for the 2027-28 season. However, the fans online had mixed reactions to the Timberwolves' decision to offer Randle a big-money contract.

One fan expressed his disappointment in the deal and made a bold proclamation about Anthony Edwards never winning a championship with the three-time All-Star.

"Ant will literally never win a championship with this dude making 40 million a year on his roster, he needs a real 2nd option, not an annual playoff dropper."

"ANT IS NEVER WINNING A RING," another fan said.

"JULIUS RANDLE IS NOT WORTH 100 MILLIONS," another fan said.

While some fans didn't like the deal, others were happy for the three-time All-Star.

"He had good playoffs run, i don’t mind this deal for the wolves," one fan said.

"A very solid deal deserved ngl," another fan said.

"Glad Randle has seemingly found a home," another fan said.

Julius Randle arrived in Minnesota in a blockbuster deal, which saw Karl-Anthony Towns leave for the New York Knicks in October 2024. Since coming to the Timberwolves, Randle has proved his worth to the world.

He was great during the playoffs and was one of the key pieces in his team's journey to the Western Conference Finals. He averaged 21.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists during the entire 2025 playoffs.

"Most meaningful basketball I played": Julius Randle reflects on his first season with the Timberwolves

Julius Randle reflected on his first season with the Timberwolves during a press conference after his team's exit from the Western Conference Finals. A reporter had asked the three-time All-Star about his future in Minnesota.

At that time, Randle said he did not think about it before reflecting on his season.

"I will say that I love it here," Randle said. "This is the most meaningful basketball I played in my career. … I love it. It's a lot to be excited about. Having the ability to compete for a championship is everything I could ask for at this point in my career."

The Timberwolves appear committed to keeping their core intact, with Naz Reid also expected to stay in Minnesota with Randle. With their frontcourt secured, the next priority is to get an All-Star-level point guard or a consistent scorer to help Anthony Edwards and the squad book a spot in the Finals next year.

