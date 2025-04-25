"Baylor lost all 15 guys": Fans react as analysts pick Penny Hardaway's Memphis as biggest losers of the transfer portal

Penny Hardaway is tasked with overhauling the Memphis Tigers roster after mass departures to the transfer portal. Notable names like PJ Haggerty, Baraka Okojie and PJ Carter have all sought new opportunities elsewhere, while Tyrese Hunter, Moussa Cisse and Colby Rogers have exhausted their eligibility.

Following the closing of the transfer portal on Tuesday, the "Field of 68" podcast crew, Jeff Goodman and Rob Dauster, listed their top 10 biggest winners and losers of the offseason.

Both analysts agreed that the Tigers were among the programs hit hardest, occupying the top spot on the portal losers list. On Thursday, the Field of 68 Instagram account posted a graphic of the list, spurring a wave of reactions.

Here are a few of the reactions:

"Memphis is not a loser how do yall have a job," one fan wrote.

"Baylor lost all 15 guys. Why are they not the top spot," another added.

"Memphis signed 3 good players," a fan stated, referencing commits Aaron Bradshaw, Dug McDaniel and Sincere Parker.

"Memphis didn't pay a guy $4 million price tag and they're losers? Just grabbed a former 5 star, one of the best true point guards in the portal, and two other 4 star transfer," one comment read.

"Goodman is horrible with 95% of his takes," another fan added.

"Baylor ??" one more chimed in.

Fans commented on Instagram (@fieldof68/IG)

While Penny Hardaway and Memphis lost many players, they did bring in some talent via the portal. According to 247Sports, the Tigers have the No. 36-ranked transfer class in the nation. They were 11th in the country last year.

Kansas State transfer Dug McDaniel joins forces with Penny Hardaway's Memphis Tigers

Dug McDaniel, a transfer from Kansas State, has committed to play for Penny Hardaway at Memphis, as first reported by On3's Joe Tipton on Thursday.

McDaniel, a junior guard, was one of the top contributors for the Wildcats this past season, averaging 11.4 points, 4.9 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. He began his career at Michigan, where he played for two seasons.

He arrived in Manhattan last year, where he started 23 games for Jerome Tang. Just a year later, he entered the transfer portal again on April 14.

McDaniel is now the third transfer portal commitment for Memphis this offseason, joining former Ohio State forward Aaron Bradshaw, ex-McNeese guard Sincere Parker, South Carolina transfer Zachary Davis and Temple guard Quante Berry.

