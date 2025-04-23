Penny Hardaway makes his feelings known on "crazy" NIL packages: "This is out of control"

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway commented on the increasing values of NIL packages in college basketball on Tuesday. He also addressed the news around one of his players, PJ Haggerty. According to "Field of 68" co-founder Jeff Goodman, the Tigers' star is seeking at least $4 million in NIL money for the 2025-26 season.

Haggerty has his father as the point man for his monetary talks, and is also seeking a new program in the portal. Hardaway, despite losing his star player, acknowledged Haggerty's pursuit to test his value in the open market.

"I think that everybody understands the portal and what it does," he said. "I don't think there was any disrespect to our university at all. PJ and I and his father have a great relationship."

"I think that he's really fully focusing on the NBA and going into the portal, he didn't even close the door on us. We still talk and still have a great relationship."

With that, Penny Hardaway gave an honest reaction to huge amounts that are being thrown out in the transfer portal and college basketball space of late:

"I think it's crazy and out of hand, this summer is way different than any other time and I don't know how it got there but its there ... just makes you wonder how long is this all gonna go coz we all say the same thing right? All in support of players getting paid, but it's just out of control right now."

Penny Hardaway locked in on PJ Haggerty's replacement

Penny Hardaway has not completely closed the door on PJ Haggerty. In case the third-best scorer in the nation wants to return, the Tigers will have a spot for him. However, there is no guarantee that it will happen.

Hardaway has his sights set on Kansas State Wildcats' Dug McDaniel, who is currently excersicing the portal. The guard has already mounted a visit to the school, as per insider Jon Rothstein.

"Kansas State transfer Dug McDaniel tells me that he will visit Memphis today," he wrote on X on Monday.

Penny Hardaway will only have Dug McDaniel for a year as he began his college career with the Michigan Wolverines and played last season with the Wildcats.

