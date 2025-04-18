“Penny Hardaway losing control of the program”: Fans skeptical as Memphis star PJ Haggerty makes transfer portal decision

PJ Haggerty is entering the transfer portal, leaving a big hole to fill for Penny Hardaway's Memphis Tigers. With Haggerty entering the portal, Memphis will now have to replace its starting five as Tyrese Hunter, Colby Rogers, and Nick Jourdain are out of eligibility, while Dain Dainja also entered the portal.
Haggerty's departure is a tough blow for the Tigers, who are losing their leading scorer after finishing last season with a 29-6 record and a fifth seed in the NCAA Tournament. They were upset by the Colorado State Rams.
Some fans reacted to the news, concerned about the status of the program.
"what’s going on in Knoxville, Tennessee? Penny losing control of the program," a fan said.
"Big loss for penny," a fan added.
"I hate to see PJ leave, college basketball is a business now.. I can respect someone offered him a bigger bag 💰, we just signed 3 good point guards.we will be ok 💪🏾👋🏾," another fan wrote.
PJ Haggerty is the leading returning scorer in college basketball. He averaged 21.7 points per game last season, third in college basketball, but with Villanova's Eric Dixon and Northern Arizona's Trenton McDonald out of eligibility, no Division I player will be returning with a higher scoring average.
Fans reacted, hoping to lure their favorite schools and the 6-3, 195-pound shooting guard to work something out in the portal.
"Go to Auburn bro," a fan wrote.
"POPE PLEASE MAN," a fan pleaded.
"Mississippi State Bulldog," a fan said.
With PJ Haggerty leaving, what are Penny Hardaway's options in Memphis?
PJ Haggerty's transfer is a tough loss for the Tigers, who already had to replace three starters. The AAC Player of the Year was expected to be the team's focal point entering next season. Haggerty's scoring ability will be hard to replace, but the Tigers were already looking to add talent to the roster.
Penny Hardaway has been busy in the transfer portal. Memphis got three guards already in former Julius Thedford (Western Kentucky), Quante Berry (Temple), and Zach Davis (South Carolina) through the portal.
All three players were productive at their previous stops. Thedford (12.4 points) and Berry (10.3) averaged double-digit scoring last season, while Davis fell just short at 8.3 points per game.
Point guard Dante Harris and forward Bouna Kebe are also expected to be back in Memphis. While the roster still needs more tweaking, Hardaway is already getting some commitments.
