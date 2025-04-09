Memphis HC Penny Hardaway admits feeling "devastated" after losing Shaquille O'Neal; gets real on handling pressure in the NBA

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway played with Shaquille O'Neal in Orlando for three seasons, including leading the Magic to the NBA Finals in 1995. A year later, he left to join the LA Lakers, while Hardaway remained with Orlando until he was traded to Phoenix in 1999.

Ad

On Tuesday, Hardaway, on The Pivot Podcast, discussed with hosts Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder his run with the Magic and relationship with Shaq.

Clark, a former NFL safety, said that O'Neal told them his biggest regret was not continuing his relationship with Hardaway and asked the former Magic guard about his memories playing alongside O'Neal.

"The most fun I had in the NBA playing with Shaq because ... he made my life so easy," Penny said (19:42). "Dude was like a major worldwide figure and bigger than life type of guy, and I got an opportunity to play with him."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Penny Hardaway also touched on the pressure that came with being the face of the Magic after Shaq's exit.

"I never felt the pressure because I felt like I could handle my business, right?" Hardway said (20:50 mark).

"I was more devastated because I knew what I lost. It was never about me, it was always about the team. It was all about winning championships. And when I lost Shaq, I was like, you're not going to win a championship now."

Ad

Hardaway explained that he knew he had lost a "giant" in the game and despite knowing he would continue to play well, he didn't see the Magic as a title-contending team without O'Neal.

Penny Hardaway feels NIL has changed the magic behind March Madness moments

Penny Hardaway isn't the first person to suggest that the name, image and likeness rule has affected the purity of the NCAA Tournament. Several other coaches and analysts have spoken out about the new dynamics of college basketball.

Ad

On The Pivot Podcast, the Memphis coach shared that he feels NIL is behind it.

"March Madness is not about the madness anymore because of the NIL," Hardaway said (at 48:10). "Some of these small schools, these Cinderella schools, don't have a million to give in NIL. It's not going to happen."

This season's NCAA Final Four consisted of all top-seeded programs and lacked any Cinderella teams on the men's side. The women's side had three No. 1 seeds along with one No. 2 seed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.