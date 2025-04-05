Ryan Clark says Travis Hunter's path to NFL stardom is at corner, not receiver

Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter had an impressive Pro Day this past week, reassuring scouts, owners, general managers, and the football world that he is one of the best prospects in this year's draft.
While Hunter played both wide receiver and cornerback full-time in college, he likely won't be a two-way starter in the NFL. Some teams and personnel are mixed on what he will play in the NFL with most thinking it depends on where he goes.
Former NFL safety turned analyst Ryan Clark thinks Hunter should follow the path of being a defensive back in the NFL. After seeing the way Hunter was able to locate the ball and catch the ball at his Pro Day, he thinks Hunter could become an elite ball-hawking corner that could see him be an All-Pro.
Clark took to X on Saturday:
"I’m a weirdo, but I think it’s a huge deal that Travis Hunter didn’t catch with gloves at pro day without. Showed how sticky his hands are. No better tracker of the ball, or ball skills in this draft… Which is why DB should be his primary position! Bet you didn’t think it was going there. 75 catches and you’re a good wideout. 7 interceptions makes you 1st team all pro at corner."
As a receiver, Hunter has 167 receptions, 2,061 yards, and 23 receiving touchdowns. As a defensive back, Hunter recorded 80 tackles, three tackles for a loss, nine interceptions, and 22 pass deflections in his three-year college career.
Would it be smarter for Travis Hunter to go the wide receiver route in the NFL?
There's no telling whether Travis Hunter will get his wish and play both ways in the NFL. This week, Hunter said that he would play either position that the team that drafts him wants him to play. However, there are some reasons why playing receiver would be better for him.
Just this offseason alone, we saw the wide receiver and cornerback markets rest. Minnesota Vikings wide recevier Justin Jefferson became the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history, making $40 million per season.
Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. became the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history as he signed a deal that pays him $30 million per season.
Money talks, and if it is about money, come the time of his second NFL contract, then maybe Hunter focuses more on being a wide receiver. That said, it might not be enitrely up to him.
