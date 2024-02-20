Baylor vs. BYU basketball injury report, February 20: Latest on Langston Love, Dawson Baker and more

The Baylor Bears are set to go on the road to play the BYU Cougars on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

Baylor is currently ranked 11th in the country and is 19-6 this season, coming off a 94-81 road win over West Virginia. BYU, meanwhile, is ranked 25th and is 18-7 this season.

Baylor vs. BYU basketball injuries

Langston Love, Baylor

The biggest name on the injury report before Tuesday night is Baylor guard Langston Love. He is the only player on the Bears injury report.

Love is questionable to play on Tuesday with a leg injury, as he has missed the last three games due to the injury. His status is questionable for the matchup on Tuesday.

Love has been listed as day-to-day for a week now, and Baylor head coach Scott Drew said he was hopeful he would've played last week.

“We were hopeful it was going to happen today. He would have played but wouldn’t have been effective,” said Drew.

This season, in 22 games, Love is averaging 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in 25.5 minutes.

Dawson Baker, BYU

The only player for BYU on the injury report is guard Dawson Baker. He is out for the season with a foot injury, as he had to undergo surgery.

"It's not final, final, but it's heavily looking like he's going to have to have surgery. We should get final word here in the next 24 hours. That's the way it looks right now," head coach Mark Pope said, via FanNation.

Baker hasn't played since Jan. 6; he has only played in four games this season, averaging 5.0 ppg and 1.5 apg.

Baylor vs. BYU odds

BYU is a four-point favorite to defeat Baylor on Tuesday night, with the over/under set at 154 points.

The Cougars are coming off a 93-83 loss to Oklahoma State on the road on Saturday, which snapped their two-game winning streak.