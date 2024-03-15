Baylor vs Iowa state basketball Injury report and predictions Mar. 15: Latest on Demarion Watson, Kayden Fish and more

The Baylor Bears play the Iowa State Cyclones in the Big 12 Tournament on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Baylor is coming off a 68-56 win over Cincinnati to advance to the semifinals to play Iowa State, who beat Kansas State 76-57. The winner of this game plays the winner of Texas Tech vs. Houston in the Big 12 Tournament Finals.

Baylor vs. Iowa State basketball injuries

Both teams are relatively healthy coming into the matchup.

Demarion Watson, Iowa State

Watson is day-to-day with a concussion and is questionable to play against Baylor.

He did not play on Thursday due to a concussion as he entered the concussion protocol on Saturday. Watson is averaging just 2.0 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.8 minutes per game.

Kayden Fish, Iowa State

Fish is out for the season with a shoulder injury. He suffered the injury in December and underwent surgery, which ended his season.

"Kayden Fish has an injury to his left shoulder," coach TJ Otzelberger said, via 247Sports. "He’s going to have surgery on Dec. 26. That surgery will put him out for the season. We will then apply for a medical redshirt for him."

Before the injury, Fish averaged 1.5 points, and 1.5 rebounds in four games.

Yanis Ndjonga, Baylor

Ndjonga is out for the year after tearing his ACL before the season commenced. The Cameroonian is using a redshirt this season.

Baylor vs Iowa State prediction

Baylor is a one-point underdog against Iowa State with the over/under set at 135 points.

The Cyclones have a unique offense, as most of their points come from two-pointers, while Baylor struggles to defend in the paint and get defensive rebounds.

Iowa State should have plenty of success in the paint, while defensively the Cyclones have a solid defense, which could be the difference.

Prediction: Iowa State to win

