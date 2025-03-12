“Because he always loses”: College hoops fans react as $45 million worth John Calipari makes bold comment about SEC Tournament 

In an Instagram post on Monday, John Calipari made a bold comment about the importance of the SEC Tournament. SEC Unfiltered posted a video of the Arkansas Razorbacks coach not holding back, saying that he did not care about the tournament.

Ad

The $45 million-worth (per Celebrity Net Worth) Calipari is known for his outspoken nature and straight opinions about anything.

"I don't care about the conference tournament," Calipari said, "which is why we won it so many times because I could care less."

Ad

Trending

College hoops expressed their thoughts about what Calipari said in the comments section.

“Because he always loses,” a fan commented.

College hoops fan reacts as $45 million worth John Calipari makes a bold statement about SEC Tournament. Image source: Instagram/secunfiltered

“It matters to teams like us,” another fan commented.

Ad

College hoops fan reacts as $45 million worth John Calipari makes a bold statement about SEC Tournament. Image source: Instagram/secunfiltered

While some fans didn’t agree with Calipari, others did.

Ad

“100% agree,” a fan commented.

“He is not wrong,” another commented.

“He's right. Do yall even remember who won all the conference tournaments all the last ten years? No!” another fan said.

College hoops fans react as $45 million worth John Calipari makes a bold comment about SEC Tournament. Image source: Instagram/secunfiltered

Jay Williams speaks about John Calipari’s comment on the SEC Tournament

Former Duke player Jay Williams hit out at John Calipari after his comments on the importance of the conference tournament. During the Wofford vs. Furman SoCon Championship game on Monday, he labeled Calipari’s comments as "absurd."

Ad

"I know that John Calipari says that he could care less about winning the SEC Tournament,” Williams said. ”But we are talking about arguably the greatest single-season conference of all time. So, I think that’s absurd.”

Jay Williams said that every team desires to win every game regardless of the competition. And he said that such high-caliber games could be good for preparation for March Madness.

Ad

“You can make a case that the semifinals of the SEC Tournament could be more exciting to watch than the Final Four," Williams said. "They could (both) be in the Final Four.”

Johns Calipari won six SEC tournaments with the Kentucky Wildcats.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here