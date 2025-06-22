"Been the perfect coaches wife": Arkansas HC John Calipari shares heartfelt message for wife, Ellen, on 39th anniversary

Arkansas coach John Calipari and his wife, Ellen, are celebrating their 39th wedding anniversary. On Saturday, Calipari posted a heartwarming message on X (formerly Twitter), expressing his love and appreciation for her.

The two met in the early 1980s when Calipari was an assistant coach at the University of Kansas and Ellen was working as a secretary in the athletic department. They dated for a few years before tying the knot on June 22, 1986.

Ellen has been a constant presence by Calipari’s side throughout his coaching career, which has included stops at UMass, Memphis, Kentucky and now Arkansas.

"Ellen and I celebrate our 39th anniversary today," Calipari wrote on X. "We met at Kansas when I was a low level asst and she worked in the business office under Art Lingel. She has been the perfect coaches wife for me, and as other coaches wives have said IT ISNT EASY! She has been a great mother to our kids and at times a father too. The princess has been a great wife even when I wasn’t the greatest husband.

"We have weathered every storm together yet continue to laugh at each other. She works out most days as I do. She watches what she eats (and watches me eat). Most importantly she’s the mother of beloved Palmer (and Erin, Megan, and Brad)!! ... Love you Ellie and look forward to tackling the future challenges together as we continue to celebrate the good stuff together. Happy Anniversary!"

John Calipari later joked that he had intended to send it on their actual anniversary day, but it was sent a day early.

The Hall of Fame coach had a hilarious message for his wife’s Instagram followers, urging them not to encourage her because she's starting to think she's funny.

John Calipari's wife Ellen once admitted she's not into sports, just emotional ties

While many coaches' spouses are die-hard sports fans, Ellen Calipari has admitted that she is not particularly interested in the games themselves. In a 2017 interview with "Hey Kentucky," Ellen revealed she watches games because of her husband, John Calipari.

"I'm not a sports person, but I get involved in it because there's an emotional attachment for me — with the players, the connection, and, you know, with him and what he does, and the staff and everything," she said (Timestamp: 9:49).

Ellen further explained that she views the players as an extension of her family and becomes emotionally invested in their journeys.

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

