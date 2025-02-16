"Behind or in front of Cooper Flagg": Paul Finebaum declares Johni Broome one of the nation’s best 

Auburn’s Johni Broome is making a strong case as one of the best players in college basketball, and sports analyst Paul Finebaum believes he’s right up there with Duke’s Cooper Flagg. Broome has been a dominant force for the No. 1-ranked Auburn Tigers. His presence in the paint has been a game-changer, helping Auburn maintain its position as one of the top programs in the country.

With the season winding down, he’s a strong contender for the Wooden Award. During a Sunday appearance on SportsCenter, Finebaum praised Bruce Pearl’s coaching, Auburn’s deep roster, and Broome’s remarkable journey.

"Let’s talk about Broome for a second,” Finebaum said. "He reminded me before the game that in high school, he was the 471st-ranked player in the country."

"He started at Morehead State before transferring to Auburn. Now, he’s developed into either the best or the second-best player in the country, behind or in front of Cooper Flagg.”

“It starts with Bruce Pearl, one of the elite coaches in the country. He has overcome so much, and his staff, including his son Steven, has done a great job identifying talent.”

Broome backed up those words in Auburn’s 94-85 road win over No. 2-ranked Alabama on Saturday, putting up 19 points and 14 rebounds in a critical matchup.

While Broome led the Tigers in scoring, Auburn’s bench played a significant role, contributing 42 points. Chad Baker-Mazara, a regular starter, came off the bench despite being a game-time decision due to injury. He managed 15 points, five rebounds, and three assists before fouling out late in the game. Tahaad Pettiford (13 points) and Chaney Johnson (14 points) also made key contributions off the bench.

Auburn’s ability to rely on multiple scorers was an advantage, with six players averaging double figures this season, making them one of the deepest teams in college basketball.

Johni Broome continues brilliant form after leading No. 1-ranked Auburn Past No. 2-ranked Alabama

Johni Broome and No. 1-ranked Auburn secured victory on Saturday, defeating No. 2-ranked Alabama 94-85 in what was arguably the biggest basketball game in Alabama state history. The win not only gave Auburn bragging rights over their bitter rival but also positioned them as the front-runner for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Star forward Johni Broome delivered a dominant performance, maintaining his streak of scoring 14 points or more in 20 games this season. This matchup was historic as it was the first No. 1 vs. No. 2 game in SEC history, and the first intrastate battle between the top two teams in the nation since No. 2-ranked Tennessee defeated No. 1-ranked Memphis in 2008.

Auburn set the tone early, jumping out to a 9-0 lead in front of a rowdy Tuscaloosa crowd. Broome scored six of those opening points as the Tigers’ stifling defense made life difficult for Alabama’s offense.

Alabama struggled from 3-point range, missing its first seven attempts. Although the Crimson Tide eventually closed the gap to 26-25, Auburn responded with a 16-8 run to take a 42-33 lead into halftime.

The Tigers extended their lead to 13 points early in the second half before Alabama made a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to 63-60.

Tahaad Pettiford extended the lead to 79-71 with a layup, and Alabama had no answers left. The Crimson Tide never seriously threatened again, failing to lead at any point during the game.

While both teams entered the game as the top two offenses in the country, it was Auburn’s defense that made the difference. Alabama, which averages 90.5 points per game, was held to just 85 points. The Crimson Tide shot just 5-of-26 (19.2%) from three-point range and 39.1% from the field. Auburn, by contrast, hit 12-of-30 threes (40%) and 46.2% overall.

