"Being coach's wife isn't easy": When Bill Self couldn't hold back emotions for wife Cindy at 2017 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony

Kansas Jayhawks basketball HC Bill Self was inducted into the 2017 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. During his acceptance speech, he highlighted his family's pivotal role in his journey.

At the induction ceremony in Springfield, Massachusetts, Self, the evening’s first honoree, recounted an emotional moment. He described how he learned of his induction while driving on Naismith Drive, named after basketball’s inventor and the University of Kansas’ inaugural coach.

Self opened and closed his acceptance speech with a heartfelt sentiment while acknowledging his humble beginnings:

"The Lord has blessed me and my family beyond measure. There is no way an average player from Oklahoma would be standing before you tonight if his handprint wasn't all over my life"

"I will never take this honor for granted, and I will be more humble now than ever occupying an office on Naismith Drive."

He especially underlined the sacrifices made by his wife, Cindy Self, of 29 years, praising her and her unwavering support:

"Being a coach's wife isn't easy, and it takes on many challenges, but she has been with me through every step of this journey and has been so supportive and sacrificed so much for me to chase my dream."

"If there was such a thing as a perfect coach's wife, Cindy would be her. She is unselfish of my time, she is independent but always there to focus on the team and our family."

During his 10-minute speech at the 2017 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony, Self also acknowledged his assistant coaches and former players in attendance. He became the fifth KU coach to join the prestigious group.

Exploring more about Bill Self's wife, Cindy

Cindy Self has been with her husband, Bill Self, for nearly four decades. In a 2014 interview with KU Sports, Bill praised Cindy's calming influence during high-pressure moments on the court, recalling her supportive text messages.

Born in Oklahoma City and raised in Yukon, Cindy's parents were a county comptroller and a former secretary. Cindy married Bill on August 12, 1988.

The couple shares two children, Tyler and Lauren. Cindy has been involved in charity work, volunteering with organizations like Big Brothers, Big Sisters of America and the Lawrence Schools Foundation.

In June 2006, Cindy and Bill Self established the Assists Foundation, aiding youth initiatives.