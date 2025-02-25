"Best offensive set in CBB": College hoops fans impressed with Duke's interesting strategy of utilizing Isaiah Evans with Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach

Jon Scheyer has been deploying a new strategy by pairing three freshmen, Cooper Flagg, Isaiah Evans, and Khaman Maluach, in Duke's recent games. This trio has been electric on the offensive end, with Evans in particular shining in this role.

Scheyer found the perfect way to utilize Evans' shooting ability, by having Flagg and Maluach create open looks for him to capitalize on.

During the Blue Devils' last two games against Illinois and Virginia, Evans scored 17 points in each and hit eight 3-pointers — an impressive feat considering his average is 7.0 points per game. He also shot an impressive 74.1% from the floor and 71.7% from behind the arc on average in those two outings.

On Monday, Bleacher Report Hoops shared a clip of Isaiah Evans draining triples on Instagram.

"Duke’s offense has been LETHAL when running this play for Isaiah Evans 😈," the caption read.

College basketball fans raved about Evans' performance in the comments.

"Klay Thompson," one user commented, alluding to Evans' resemblance to the Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter.

"I been loving this set for us lately instead of having him in the corner," another fan wrote.

"Best offensive set in CBB rn," a fan claimed.

"If they were running this for him more often Duke might be undefeated," one user noted.

Here are a few more reactions:

"I’m so glad this young man is finally getting his shine. Didn’t whine or cry…just put in the work," another fan added.

"Why are we showing our plays🤷🏼‍♂️," a fan joked, expressing concern over revealing Duke’s strategy.

Fans commented on Instagram (@br_hoops/IG)

Isaiah Evans and Cooper Flagg lead Duke to fourth straight win

Following an upset loss to at Clemson on Feb. 8, the Duke Blue Devils have bounced back strongly with four consecutive victories.

While Cooper Flagg has been a consistent contributor, averaging 19.5 points and 7.7 rebounds, Isaiah Evans emerged as a key figure in this recent stretch.

For the first time in his career, he led all scorers, finishing with a game-high 17 points in Duke's win against the Fighting Illini at the SentinelOne Classic on Saturday. Flagg tallied 16 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists as Duke cruised to a 110-67 victory.

Five other Duke players — Khaman Maluach, Kon Knueppel, Tyrese Proctor, Sion James and Caleb Foster — scored in double figures giving the boost against Illinois. This was the Blue Devils' highest-scoring output this season, surpassing their previous high of 106 points against Stanford on Feb. 15.

