$4.8-million NIL-valued Cooper Flagg breaks another ACC record to surpass Jabari Parker, Tyler Hansbrough and more

Duke guard/forward Cooper Flagg set a new standard in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), winning his 11th Rookie of the Week honor of the season.

The 6-foot-9 freshman surpassed Kenny Anderson (Georgia Tech, 1990), Tyler Hansbrough (North Carolina, 2006) and Jabari Parker (Duke, 2014) as ACC freshmen to win the award 10 times, the conference announced on Monday.

Flagg, whose NIL value is pegged at $4.8 million per On3, averaged a double-double of 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game during the Blue Devils' games against Virginia and Illinois where they went 2-0. He shot 50% from the field and 86% from the free throw line.

Cooper Flagg tallied 17 points, 14 rebounds (season-high), two assists, two steals and two blocks, guiding Duke to an 88-62 win over Virginia on Feb. 17. It was the freshman's seventh double-double of the season.

Five days later, the Montverde Academy standout shone at the bright lights of Madison Square Garden amassing 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists and helped Duke massacre Illinois 110-67, handing the Fighting Illini its worst loss in program history.

The Duke superstar also scooped up the co-Player of the Week award, sharing it with Boston College sophomore Donald Hand Jr. It was the fifth time Flagg swept the weekly awards this season.

Cooper Flagg's latest ACC Rookie of the Week honor raises Duke's total to 97

Cooper Flagg's 11th ACC Rookie of the Year award raised Duke's total to 97 since it was first established in 2013-14. Aside from Flagg, 25 other Blue Devil standouts have won the award in the past 202 weeks, including teammate Kon Knueppel who got the nod in Week 1.

Duke has also closed in on North Carolina in terms of ACC Player of the Week honors, winning it for the 152nd time. The Tar Heels were cited for the weekly honor 157 times per Duke Basketball.

Cooper Flagg and the No. 2 Duke (24-3, 15-1) will play two games during the week. On Tuesday, the Blue Devils look to solidify their grip on the top spot in the ACC regular season when they visit Miami at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables.

On Saturday, Duke will host Florida State in its penultimate home game of the regular season at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Jon Scheyer-coached Blue Devils have a good chance of making the 2025 NCAA Tournament despite having a freshman-laden corps led by Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel.

