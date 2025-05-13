“Best player in this draft”: Fans impressed as Rutgers’ Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper flex their speeds at the NBA Draft Combine

Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper are showing off their speed at the NBA Draft Combine. The Rutgers phenoms posted impressive times in the three-quarter sprint. NBA Future Starts Now announced on Tuesday that Bailey's 3.12-second sprint and Harper's 3.16 seconds were the two fastest in the Combine.
The three-quarter sprint measures how quickly a player can run 75 feet, the typical distance from the baseline to the opposite free throw line. The NBA offers combine stats, including three-quarter sprint leaders, on its website.
Oklahoma's Jeremiah Fears beat Bailey with 3.05 seconds. Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier tied Bailey's 3.12 seconds and a 3.14-second three-quarter sprint by Florida star Walter Clayton Jr. bumped Harper into fifth place for the drill.
Still, the two Scarlet Knights put up impressive times, and fans shared their reactions in the replies of the X post. Many hyped up the freshman phenoms.
"Ace Bailey is the best player in the draft," one fan commented.
"RUTGERS taking over the speed charts! Ace and Dylan moving like lightning!⚡🔥 Let's goooo!🚀⛹️♂️ Can't wait to see what's next!"
"Amazing," another wrote.
"Woah so quick," another added.
One fan expressed surprise that Bailey is faster than Harper:
"Ace Bailey is faster than Dylan Harper???"
"Bailey quicker than Harper" another said.
Rutgers' Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper NBA draft projections
Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper are projected as first-round picks in the 2025 NBA draft. Rutgers has not had a player selected in the NBA draft since 2010 and hasn't had teammates selected in the same draft since 1985.
Harper is widely projected as the No. 2 pick behind Duke star Cooper Flagg. The 6-foot-6 guard led the Scarlet Knights in points (19.4 ppg), assists (4.0 apg) and steals (1.4 spg) last season. His scoring average was 30th in the nation.
The San Antonio Spurs have the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft lottery and will benefit from Harper's shot creation and versatile combo guard skills if they choose to draft him.
Harper and Bailey might be drafted back-to-back, as many mock drafts show the Philadelphia 76ers selecting Bailey third overall. Bailey is a great rebounder, with 7.2 rebounds per game this season, leading Rutgers. He led the squad with 1.3 blocks per game, demonstrating his defensive depth. The 6-foot-10 guard was the team's second-leading scorer and had an impressive all-around skill set.
Both Bailey and Harper will aim to make Rutgers fans proud in the NBA next season.
