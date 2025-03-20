“Best post up scorer in college basketball history”: Hoops fans look back at Jalen Brunson’s monumental Villanova career

An ESPN video, "Before They Were Next: Jalen Brunson," posted on Instagram on Thursday prompted hoops fans to react, praising his achievements at Villanova. The video also asked whether Brunson is the greatest college basketball player of the last decade.

Ad

Ad

Trending

"Best post up scorer in college basketball history," one fan commented.

"Best post up scorer in college basketball history", a fan commented. (Image via Instagram/@nbaonespn)

Another added: "He came off the bench as A freshman backing up Ryan."

Ad

"He came off the bench as a freshman backing up Ryan," another fan added. (Image via Instagram/@nbaonespn)

Brunson’s impact on Villanova’s basketball program remains unforgettable, with fans calling him:

Ad

"My goat Jalen brunson my savior my king my CAPTAINNNN."

"my goat, my savior, my king, my CAPTAINNNN," a fan wrote. (Image via Instagram/@nbaonespn)

Not all feedback was positive, though. One fan criticized Brunson:

Ad

“Cooking what? That’s his only championship in his life, he’s a second option. Reaves on the Knicks would get them farther in the playoffs."

"Cooking what?" another fan commented. (Image via Instagram/@nbaonespn)

But overall, the admiration for Brunson's Villanova legacy remains strong.

Ad

ESPN shared a quote from Villanova athletics of New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson talking about his time at the school:

"It’s probably one of the best things I’ve ever been a part of because I’m in it for life."

Brunson won many awards at Villanova:

· Consensus National Player of the Year

· NCAA East Region Most Outstanding Player

· NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team

· Bob Cousy Award winner, BIG EAST Player of the Year

· BIG EAST Scholar-Athlete of the Year

· Philadelphia Big Five Player of the Year

· Philadelphia Big Five Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Ad

Jalen Brunson’s notable moments as a college athlete

Jalen Brunson played a key role in Villanova’s run in the 2018 NCAA tournament.

He scored 18 points with six assists to help the Wildcats beat Kansas 95-79 in the semifinal. He had 15 points and six rebounds in the East Regional final against Texas Tech and also played a key role with a 27-point performance in a 90-78 win over West Virginia.

Ad

He was named to the 2018 Big East All-Tournament Team after scoring 17 points in an 87-68 semifinal win over Butler and 16 in a 94-70 victory over Marquette.

Brunson was a unanimous first-team All-Big East selection during the 2016-17 season. He averaged 14.7 points and 4.1 assists per game while leading Villanova to the Big East regular-season and tournament titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here