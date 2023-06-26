Angel Reese bagged the Sportswoman of the Year honor at the annual BET awards on Sunday night. The women's basketball prospect’s young career continues to be recognized for top accolades. However, the 21-year-old couldn’t make it to the event.

The LSU star emerged victorious among a remarkable group of women for the award. Among the notable contenders were her former LSU basketball teammate Alexis Morris, Candace Parker, Allyson Felix, Naomi Osaka, Sha'Carri Richardson and Serena Williams.

Taking to Twitter, Reese expressed her profound gratitude for the remarkable recognition bestowed upon her. She couldn't help but express a sense of regret for not being present at the event to personally accept the award.

“Thank you BET! So sad I couldn’t be there but I really appreciate this! This means a lot!”

Angel Reese @Reese10Angel Thank you BET! So sad I couldn’t be there but I really appreciate this! This means a lot!🥺🖤 Thank you BET! So sad I couldn’t be there but I really appreciate this! This means a lot!🥺🖤 https://t.co/hiyAQBwx70

She becomes the second basketball star to clinch the award, joining Candace Parker who won it in 2008 and has been nominated nine times after then.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was the winner of the men's award.

Angel Reese’s tremendous season with the Tigers

Undoubtedly, Angel Reese is truly deserving of the prestigious BET honor with her stride last season. Her significant contributions played a pivotal role in leading the LSU Tigers women's basketball team to a terrific season, clinching the 2023 NCAA National Championship.

The team emerged triumphant in the finals against a formidable opponent, Caitlin Clark and the Iowa team. In the impressive 102-85 win, Reese showcased her exceptional skills by contributing 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Her remarkable 2022-23 season in college basketball with the LSU Tigers was marked by extraordinary statistics. She averaged an impressive 23.0 points and 15.4 rebounds per game, leading the entire nation in double-doubles with a remarkable total of 34.

Flaujae 4️⃣ @Flaujae Congratulations Angel I’m Proud of You My Dawg @Reese10Angel ! Bring Back The Gold 🥇 <3 Congratulations Angel I’m Proud of You My Dawg @Reese10Angel ! Bring Back The Gold 🥇 <3

Angel Reese's outstanding performance and consistent excellence throughout the season resulted in her being honored as a first-team All-American. She also earned the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player award for her impressive run leading to the championship.

Reese will be returning to LSU for her senior season in college basketball as she’s not yet eligible to become a professional. Unlike that of the NBA, WNBA eligibility rules require athletes to spend at least four years in college before declaring for the draft.

Having spent the first two seasons of her college career at the University of Maryland, Angel Reese entered the transfer portal with several of her teammates. With the option of Tennessee and South Carolina available, she settled for LSU where she’s had a successful period so far.

