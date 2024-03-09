"Better than Steph": NCAAB fans roar as Caitlin Clark breaks 4x NBA champ Steph Curry's most 3-pointers in a single NCAA season record

Caitlin Clark's record-breaking season at Iowa continues as she adds another feat to her bag. After surpassing LSU legend Pete Maravich on the NCAA Division I all-time scorers list, the Iowa guard just broke the record for most 3-pointers in a single NCAA season (164). The previous record was held by Stephen Curry, who netted 162 in 2007-08 with the Davidson Wildcats.

Clark achieved this in the final quarter of Friday's clash against Penn State. While Curry set the record in 36 games, Caitlin was able to do so in the 34th game of the season.

Fans on X reacted to this record with many praising Clark, calling her one of the best players in college basketball and declaring that she is better than Curry.

Caitlin Clark is in her final season with the Iowa Hawkeyes and to some fans, it seems like she is breaking the last few remaining records.

At the 2023 All-Star weekend, the 3-point contest was between Sabrina Ionescu and Stephen Curry. Now fans want a showdown between Clark vs Curry next year.

Could Caitlin Clark enter the NBA All-Star 3-point contest?

Caitlin Clark declared for the 2024 WNBA draft and is predicted to join Indiana Fever. Following Sabrina Ionescu, it was rumored that Clark would be the potential next WNBA player to participate in the NBA All-Star 3-point contest. But not against Stephen Curry, though.

According to some speculations, Trae Young could be Clark's opponent in this contest. While there has not been any official confirmation on this, Young shared his thoughts regarding this potential showdown with Taylor Rooks.

"Ofcourse I would. I've gotten to talk to her too throughout her college years. We're the only two people that led college in points and assists."

"I would," Young continued. "I'd have to definitely practice a lot more than i have for these previous 3-point competitions. Nah, I'll be ready for sure. I'd do it.

With the Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young is averaging 35.4% in 3-point shooting against Clark's 38.2% with Iowa.

For now, Clark is focused on giving her best with the Hawkeyes as they anticipate a deep postseason run. The only big achievement remaining on the guard's list is an NCAA Tournament championship. Iowa came close last year against LSU but settled for runner-up. This season, however, Caitlin Clark and the team will be looking to avenge the loss.

