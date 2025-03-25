Drake Bulldogs’ Bennett Stirtz has been reported to have entered the transfer portal and will head to the Iowa Hawkeyes. In On3's X post on Tuesday, the guard is said to have committed to the Hawkeyes, days after coach Ben McCollum also departed to Iowa.

Stirtz averaged 19.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists on 49.8% shooting for the Bulldogs this season. He also led Drake in averages in points, assists and steals (2.1) as they ended with a 31-4 record.

When the news broke, many fans were quick to hype up Stirtz and the prospect of having the standout guard in their program for next season. Fans expressed their thoughts on the decision and forecasted Iowa’s performance ahead of the junior’s arrival.

"Big 10 POTY incoming," a fan tweeted.

"Iowa is so back,” another fan said.

A few other fans dropped their reactions as they debated whether Stirtz made the right decision going to Iowa.

“Terrible decision!,” a fan commented.

“Should have went to the NBA. His stock was higher than it will ever be. Could of been a great spot up shooter,” another fan posted.

“He's not declaring for the NBA draft? I could see him going in the second round,” one fan wrote.

Bennett Stirtz’s last game for the Bulldongs saw him put up 21 points, three rebounds and eight assists on 40.0% shooting in 40 minutes against Texas Tech on Saturday. However, Stirtz’s effort was not enough to prevent a 77-64 loss in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in the West Region.

Stirtz was impressive for Drake, scoring 20 or more points in 18 games this season.

Drake Bulldogs' standout guard, Bennett Stirtz, announced on Tuesday that he would enter the transfer portal and follow coach Ben McCollum to Iowa, as first reported by The Field of 68.

McCollum was hired as the new coach at Iowa on Monday.

McCollum led Drake to the Missouri Valley regular-season and conference tournament championships in his only season with the Bulldogs. His time at Drake came after his stint at Northwest Missouri State, where he won four national championships while putting up an impressive 394-91 record.

The 6-foot-4 Stirtz was impressive with the Bulldogs, earning Missouri Valley Player of the Year while leading the nation in minutes. Stirtz’s performances during the season have turned him into a potential first-round NBA draft pick, with ESPN ranking him No. 35.

Stirtz was vital for the Bulldogs as he delivered in Drake’s biggest games. He put up 24 points and four assists in the Missouri Valley title game against Bradley on March 9, then backed up the performance with 21 points and four assists in a first-round NCAA Tournament upset over Missouri on Friday.

This move will be Stirtz’s second time following McCollum to a new program, as he did last spring. Stirtz was one of four Northwest Missouri State starters to transfer to Drake when McCollum took over.

