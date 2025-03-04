Big 12 Women's Tournament bracket 2025: Dates, schedule, how to watch, tickets

The 2025 Big 12 Women's Tournament is set to bring some of the nation's top teams battling for conference bragging rights and a bid to the NCAA tournament. Behind a win-or-go home concept, every program will bring its A-game, elevating the sense of urgency and intensity.

As powerhouse teams and possible Cinderella stories churn a one-of-a-kind tourney, here is everything to know about the schedule.

2025 Big 12 Women's Tournament bracket

The Phillips 66 2025 Big 12 tourney brings an exciting new chapter, showcasing an extended 16-team field. It will begin on Wednesday (Mar. 5) and will go through Sunday (Mar. 10).

Kansas State, Arizona, Iowa State and Utah have earned a bye behind their conference records and will directly compete in the second round. West Virginia, Baylor, Oklahoma State and #1 seeded TCU Horned Frogs will begin play in the quarter-finals.

Location of the 2025 XII Tournament

Like last year, the 2025 Big 12 Women's Tournament will be played at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The arena will continue to host the annual tournament until 2031.

Women's Phillips 66 2025 Big 12 Tournament Schedule and where to watch:

Wednesday, March 5 (First Round):

Team A Team B Time UCF BYU 12:00 pm ET Houston Colorado 2:30 pm ET Arizona State Cincinnati 6:30 pm ET Texas Tech Kansas 9:00 pm ET

Thursday, March 6 (Second Round):

Team A Team B Time TBD Kansas State 12:00 pm ET TBD Arizona 2:30 pm ET TBD Iowa State 6:30 pm ET TBD Utah 9:00 pm ET

The first and second rounds of the XII Tournament will air on ESPN+.

Friday, March 7 (Quarter Finals):

Team A Team B Time TBD West Virginia 12:00 pm ET TBD TCU 2:30 pm ET TBD Baylor 6:30 pm ET TBD Oklahoma State 9:00 pm ET

Oklahoma State and Baylor contests will be televised on ESPN+ while West Virginia and TCU games will air on ESPNU.

Winners from Friday will earn a ticket to the semi-finals on Saturday. The Big 12 Women's Tournament Championship game will occur on either Sunday or Monday, depending on the available TV slots.

Scheduling flexibility is common in major sporting events as the event aims to maximize audience viewership and overall exposure.

The Big 12 tourney will also feature a fresh "XII Court," a Big-12 branded playing backdrop throughout the tournament. The court is designed in partnership with the brand "UNDEFEATED," which will be represented by its logo on the floor.

How to purchase tickets for the 2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Basketball tournament games?

Fans can witness the Big 12 Women's Tournament games by purchasing tickets through Big 12 Sports, T-Mobile Center or Ticketmaster's website. The games are divided into eight sessions, which fans can enjoy through a single session or an all-session pass.

The pricing of the tickets is segregated into five tiers:

Courtside Tables - $80-$160 for single & $650 for all-session

Courtside Premium GA - $50-$90 & $364 (inclusive of light food, beverage and club access)

Sideline Premium Reserved - $39-$52 & $234 (same perks as Courtside Premium GA)

Sideline Reserved - $12-$25 for a single session & $94 for all-session

Lower Level GA - $10-$20 & $74

Weekend-only tickets are also available for the first time. The seven-game package costs from $56 to $72 and covers the quarterfinals, semis and the finals.

