"Big 4 way to be that big sis": College hoops fans react to Flau'jae Johnson emphatically patting LSU teammate's back post Alabama loss 

The No. 7 LSU Tigers fell to the No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide on Thursday despite a late comeback that sent the game to overtime. In a video posted to Instagram by @flaujae_1fanpage, LSU junior guard Flau'Jae Johnson can be seen comforting an emotional Mikaylah Williams as the clock ticks down in OT.

"My Girls. Still the biggest and don’t get lost on 12," the Instagram caption read.

Tigers fans took to the comments section to share their reactions to the interaction. Some praised Johnson's leadership in a tough moment:

"Big 4 way to be that big sis. You got your dog's back. Love you both," one fan said.

"Keep y'all heads held HIGH!! Y'all are a great team keep going! Great leadership Big 4! She needed those pats on the back! Mikayla you will bounce back! Geaux Tigers!" a fan wrote.

Others hyped up Williams or the team in general:

"It's okay 12! You're still that BEAST!" one fan added.

"Only going up from here. Y'all got this," another fan said.

"We are good...this will make us stronger," one comment read.

Flau'Jae Johnson's performance in LSU's loss to Alabama

Johnson is the Tigers' top scorer, but she came up short on Thursday. The junior averages 18.9 points per game and entered the SEC contest with a 37-game streak of scoring in double digits. Against Alabama, Johnson put up just six points, shooting 2-for-12 from the field.

The seven rebounds that Johnson recorded were above her 5.8 average, but she contributed just one assist. The guard attempted just one shot from 3-point range, which she missed.

LSU's leading scorer first appeared on the scoreboard two and a half minutes into the matchup when she made a free throw. She did not make a field goal in the first half.

The Tigers went behind quickly against Alabama, being outscored 23-16 in the first quarter. They entered halftime down 46-35. LSU made a second half comeback that took the game to overtime, but they were unable to come out on top.

Williams, who Johnson could be seen comforting toward the end of the game, led the scoring for the Tigers with 22 points. The sophomore guard averages 17.2 ppg this season.

Johnson and Co. will look to bounce back when they take on the Ole Miss Rebels next at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Sunday.

