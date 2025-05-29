"Big loss man" "He's gonna be a stud": Fans react as Arkansas standout Adou Thiero decides to remain in NBA draft

Adou Thiero's time at John Calipari's Arkansas is over. Recruits News broke the news of Thiero's decision to remain in the NBA draft in an Instagram post on Wednesday, drawing various reactions from college hoops fans.

Thiero declared for the draft last month while keeping the option of returning to the Razorbacks for his final year of eligibility. The Arkansas standout opted to keep his name in this year's NBA draft and not return to the Hogs for the 2025-26 NCAA season, ending his college basketball career.

Fans commented on the Instagram post, which has garnered over 3,000 likes.

College hoops fans reacted on Instagram to the news that Adou Thiero would remain in the NBA draft and not return to Arkansas for the 2025-26 NCAA season. Source: Instagram/@recruitsnews

"Big loss man," one fan wrote.

"Arkansas losing everybody," another fan replied.

"He's gonna be a stud," one fan chimed in.

"Dumb decision. He could make more with NIL," another fan pointed out.

"He should go back to Arkansas tbh and I'm a UK fan. Don't see this going well," one fan shared.

"Gonna be a steal," another fan posted.

John Calipari coached Adou Thiero for the entirety of his NCAA career. They first teamed up at Kentucky, with Thiero spending his freshman and sophomore years in Lexington.

He averaged 2.3 points through 20 games as a substitute in the 2022-23 season. Thiero benefited from an increase in playing time in the 2023-24 season, averaging 7.2 points and 5.0 boards through 25 games.

How Adou Thiero fared under John Calipari at Arkansas in the 2024-25 NCAA season

Adou Thiero remained with John Calipari, joining the legendary coach at Arkansas after he left the Kentucky Wildcats. Thiero flourished in his new surroundings, posting career-best numbers in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals in the 2024-25 season.

Arkansas coach John Calipari talks with Adou Thiero (#3) in the second half of their game against the UALR Trojans at Bud Walton Arena on November 22, 2024. Photo: Getty

Thiero averaged 15.1 points, 5.8 boards and 1.6 steals during his junior year to lead all Arkansas players. However, a knee injury derailed his promising season. He hyperextended his knee in the game against Missouri on Feb. 22, forcing him to miss the remainder of the regular season and the SEC Tournament.

Thiero missed Arkansas' first two games in the 2025 NCAA Tournament before returning to the Razorbacks' lineup in the Sweet 16 against Texas Tech. He played five minutes in that clash, scoring one point in Arkansas' 85-83 overtime loss.

