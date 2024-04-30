"Big news for Arizona State!": Fans react to former Kentucky commit Jayden Quaintance's career decision

Jayden Quaintance announced his commitment to Arizona State on Monday, choosing over Louisville and Memphis. The top-ranked recruit was committed to Kentucky but pulled back after the departure of John Calipari to Arkansas. Quaintance had also received an offer from the Razorbacks.

Sun Devils fans are excited at the top prospect's decision to join the team. The previous highest-ranked recruit for Arizona State was Josh Christopher, who signed in 2020.

"Very smart decision young man," a fan commented

"Arizona State boosters finally stepping up now that they’re in the Big 12 and will need top tier talent to compete. Good for them. Let the games begin!," an excited fan wrote

"This is what we were waiting for," another fan said

"Poor Louisville fans," one fan joked

"Wow, the Hurley brothers are trying to meet in National Championship game next season!," one user said

"Bobby Hurley saving basketball in the valley.," another commented

"ASU hoops on the come up," a fan said

Jayden Quaintance happens to be a great addition with impressive stats

Jayden Quaintance played 20 games for Overtime Elite last season and averaged 15.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.8 blocks.

The center represented USA Basketball at the FIBA U16 Americas Championship in 2023 and averaged 6.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in six games, winning a gold medal.

Last summer, Quaintance put up 9.9 points and 6.2 rebounds with Team Thad on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Jayden Quaintance belongs to the class of 2025 but reclassified to the graduating class on 2024. This means that he will play two season at college, as he will not be eligible for the NBA draft next year.

According to NBA rules, players must be at least 19 years old during the calendar year of the draft. Quaintance will turn 17 this July and will only be eligible for the 2026 NBA draft.

Jayden Quaintance's commitment is a huge step for Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley. The 2024–25 roster is stacked with offensive talent with the signing of transfers, which include, Austin Nunez (Ole Miss), Alston Mason (Missouri State), BJ Freeman (Milwaukee) and forward Basheer Jihad (Ball State).

Arizona State is moving from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 for the 2024–25 campaign and needs all the help it can get to be able to compete in the conference.

All the previous NCAA appearances ended as early exits and they will be looking to end that this season.

What do you think of Jayden Quaintance joining Arizona State? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.