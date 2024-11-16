"Big shoes to fill": Mom La La reacts to Kiyan Anthony choosing father Carmelo Anthony’s alma mater Syracuse

Media star La LA Anthony expressed her joy as her son, Kiyan Anthony, verbally committed to his father's alma mater, Syracuse, on Friday at 5:30 PM EST. It was live-streamed on his father's YouTube Channel "7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony."

When asked about her reaction to the announcement, La La said:

"I'm overwhelmed, I'm happy 'coz he's happy and I think it's an incredible decision. They're an incredible school and they really worked hard in recruiting and just making him feel like a priority.

"They were great and I mean it's, you know, big shoes to fill. But at the same time, this is his moment and his lane and it's time for him to create his own reality so I'm excited." (Time stamp: 28:21)

La La also cracked a funny remark:

"Plus, it's like a 5-hour drive I think but like a 45-minute flight so I could get there really fast cuz I'm going to be there. So that's easy for me."

Kiyan Anthony is set up for success as he wraps up his senior season in high school

Kiyan Anthony is spending his senior year at Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, NY. His standout performances at shooting guard and forward have caught the attention of many Division I teams, such as USC, Auburn, Rutgers, Ohio State and Florida State.

Anthony also inked several NIL deals valued at $1.1 million, according to On3. He has signed with brands like WME Sports, PSD Underwear, Nerf and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, making him one of the top high school basketball players in terms of NIL earnings.

With his college plans now settled, Kiyan Anthony is focused on ending his high school career on a strong note. In his junior year, he averaged 10.3 points, 2.4 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.

Expectations for his senior year are high, as he demonstrated impressive potential over the summer. He averaged 19.6 points per game with Team Melo in the Nike EYBL program and led all participants at the NBPA Top 100 camp in Orlando, scoring 28.5 points per game across eight contests.

As for the older Anthony, he spent his lone collegiate year at Syracuse earning accolades such as the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player, USBWA National Freshman of the Year, an NCAA championship won against Kentucky and a retired jersey No. 15 for the Orange.

