Big Ten basketball tournament tickets 2024: Price, where to buy, dates, schedule and more

The Big Ten Tournament will tip off on Wednesday, with the championship game on Sunday. With the regular season wrapped up, the Target Center in Minneapolis will be the last pit stop for conference teams before March Madness. All 14 teams will be fighting it out for bids along with a No. 1 seed on Selection Sunday.

The first two sessions of Round I will be broadcast on Peacock while the second round and the quarterfinals will be live on the Big Ten Network. CBS will broadcast the semifinals and finals. For those who would like to watch the games live at Target Center, here are a few more details.

Big Ten basketball tournament tickets 2024

The single-session tickets for the Big Ten Tournament are available at the Target Center box office or online at AXS.com. The tickets range from $35-165 each. All seating for Session 1 on Wednesday is general admission, with the rest of the sessions having reserved seating.

Additionally, resale tickets are available on Ticketmaster, the official secondary ticket resale marketplace. The tournament also features a discounted student ticket program for $25 and is good only for the session or sessions featuring their school. The seating for this is available at the 200 level and orders are limited to one ticket per student.

What are the cheapest Big Ten basketball tournament tickets?

The cheapest ticket available on the AXS website is for Session I at $35. But one can find tickets as cheap as $2 on other ticketing websites like StubHub, Vivid Seats and SeatGeek. Depending on the popularity of the teams and the intensity of the matchup, prices may fluctuate.

Can you buy alcohol at the Big Ten basketball tournament?

The Target Center allows alcohol, although anyone who appears to be under the age of 30 must provide ID.

Big Ten tournament 2024 schedule

First round: Wednesday

Game 1: No. 12 Maryland vs. No. 13 Rutgers, 6:30 p.m. EST

Game 2: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 14 Michigan | 25 minutes after Game 1

Second round: Thursday

Game 3: No. 8 Michigan State vs. No. 9 Minnesota, noon EST

Game 4: No. 5 Wisconsin vs. Game 1 winner, 25 minutes after Game 3

Game 5: No. 7 Iowa vs. No. 10 Ohio State, 6:30 p.m. EST

Game 6: No. 6 Indiana vs. Game 2 winner, 25 minutes after Game 5

Quarterfinals: Friday

Game 7: No. 1 Purdue vs. Game 3 winner, noon EST

Game 8: No. 4 Northwestern vs. Game 4 winner, 25 minutes after Game 7

Game 9: No. 2 Illinois vs. Game 5 winner, 6:30 p.m. EST

Game 10: No. 3 Nebraska vs. Game 6 winner, 25 minutes after Game 9

Semifinals: Saturday

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m. EST

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 25 minutes after Game 11

Championship: Sunday

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 3:30 p.m. EST

